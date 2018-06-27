2018 Primary Election: Results For MV Precincts

Share this article:

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

The Clark County Board of Commissioners certified the Election Department’s official Statement of Votes in a meeting held on Wednesday, June 20. This document breaks down the county-wide voting results by precinct. It thus allows a specific analysis of how residents in the Moapa Valley communities voted in the 2018 Primary election.

Local voter turnout was comparatively high for a primary election, coming in at around 41 percent of registered voters casting their ballots valley-wide. That amounted to a total of 1,713 voters across the six local precincts. There are a total of 4,171 voters registered in the community. This was a significant jump in turnout from the 2016 primary election which saw only 25 percent among local voters.

That turnout was significantly higher than the statewide voter turnout which was at only 22.8 percent in the election; and the county-wide number which was even lower at 20.14 percent.

For the most part, Moapa Valley results went along fairly closely with the statewide and county results, with only a couple of interesting exceptions.

First off, though, there were no surprises on either side in the race for the U.S. Senate seat held by incumbent Republican candidate Dean Heller.

On the Republican side, Heller won the Moapa Valley vote with 70 percent. That was nearly perfectly in line with the statewide result which also put Heller at 70 percent.

The Democratic race was equally decisive. Moapa Valley Democrats preferred Congresswoman Jacky Rosen as their candidate, giving her 68 percent of the vote. Rosen took 77 percent of the statewide Democratic vote.

In the race for Congressional District 4, Virgin Valley resident Cresent Hardy received a huge show of support from local Republicans. Hardy received 87 percent of the local vote. District-wide, Hardy fared well also, getting 47 percent of the GOP vote.

In the Democratic race for District 4, Moapa Valley voters conformed to district-wide results and favored Steven Horsford as their candidate. Horsford took 72 percent of the local vote and won the election with 61 percent district-wide.

There were no local surprises in the race for Governor. On the Democrat side, County Commissioner Steve Sisolak took 55 percent of the local vote. He won with 50 percent of the state-wide vote. Attorney General Adam Laxalt was highly favored by local Republicans taking 88 percent of the vote. Laxalt got 71 percent of the statewide vote.

State Senator Michael Roberson cleaned up among local Republicans with 68 percent in his bid for Lieutenant Governor. He triumphed statewide with 46 percent of the overall vote.

On the Democrat side for Lieutenant Governor, Kate Marshall had no problem winning. She got 58 percent of local votes and won with 67 percent of statewide Democrat support.

In the race for Attorney General, Democrat State Senator Aaron Ford was preferred by his party. He won 51 percent of local votes. Statewide, he took 68 percent.

In the Republican race for Attorney General, Wes Duncan prevailed with 55 percent of the local vote and 60 percent statewide.

Bob Beers was the clear favorite of local Republicans for State Treasurer, receiving 61 percent. He also won statewide with 66 percent.

Incumbent Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske had no problem in maintaining her party’s favor. A total of 61 percent of local Republicans voted for her. She won statewide with 62 percent.

Assembly District 36 incumbent James Oscarson had the fight of his life in his primary against Nye County businessman and brothel operator Dennis Hof.

Hof won Nye County Republicans over taking away 49 percent of the vote there.

But Oscarson prevailed among Clark County voters holding on to 50 percent here.

Voters in Logandale and Moapa came out strong for Oscarson giving him 72 percent of the local vote.

Those votes totalled up to 548 of all 1,776 Clark County Republican votes cast in the race.

Oscarson also clearly won in Lincoln County, taking 57 percent of the votes there.

In the end, the more populous part of the district, Nye County, decided the election. Hof won with 42 percent of the district-wide vote. Oscarson was close behind at 36 percent.

A third candidate in the race, Joseph Bradley of Pahrump, carried off 20 percent of the overall vote in District 36. Most of his support was from Nye County.

The big race for Moapa Valley Justice of the Peace turned out to be close. Gregor Mills prevailed in the race with 802 votes or 52 percent. Opponent Kyle Waite came away with 660 votes or 43 percent. Mills won in every Moapa Valley precinct but one.

In any case, 52 percent was enough to call the race for Mills. A general election running is not necessary in this race when one candidate wins 50 percent of the vote plus 1.

In the Democratic primary for District Attorney Steve Wolfson took 61 percent of the local vote, compared to 55 percent county-wide.

The Democratic primary for County Assessor saw Briana Johnson taking 79 percent of local voters. Johnson won 79 percent county-wide.

In the Republican race for County Recorder the winner was Jill MacFarlane who got 57 percent of the local vote and 54 percent in the county.

The results were clear in both sides of the County Treasurer’s race. Democrat Laura Fitzpatrick took 81 percent of the local vote and 83 percent in the county. Republican Phil Collins won with 78 percent in Moapa Valley and 82 percent county-wide.

The Republican race for Public Administrator was razor close. Among Moapa Valley voters Thomas Fougere had a slight edge with 52 percent. But county-wide Aaron Manfredi appeared to come out ahead by only four votes.

Due to alleged “voting discrepancies” a special election in this race was called to ensure the accuracy of the results. This will be done through an all-mail ballot. Voters eligible to vote in this election will receive ballots at the residential address listed on their voter registration. These ballots can be filled out and mailed back. They must be received by July 17.

In the race for Supreme Court Justice C, the winner was Elissa Cadish who won with 36 percent of the vote. But it was Jerry Tao that Moapa Valley voters preferred with 62 percent of the local vote.

The race for Clark County Sheriff saw incumbent Joe Lombardo receiving 67 percent of the local vote. Lombardo won the election with 72 percent of the county-wide vote.