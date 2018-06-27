Elvis Is Back In The Building!

Share this article:

By WESLIE STRATTON

Moapa Valley Progress

The CasaBlanca Resort in Mesquite hosted the ninth annual Elvis Rocks event last week on June 21-23. The Elvis tribute competition featured 22 contestants who gathered to impersonate “The King” in three preliminary rounds: the 50s, 60s and 70s eras.

The top four performers of each era were selected to perform in a championship round where a winner was selected.

Event director Krissy Ayon said that this year’s event was the best yet.

“I’ve heard great feedback from the fans, from the judges, from the band and from the Elvis Tribute artists,” she said. “When I hear how much fun they had, about the touching moments and the overall great experiences; that, to me, is success.”

Fans who gathered to enjoy an authentic Elvis experience were not disappointed. Each performer did their best to impersonate the vocal abilities of the beloved King of Rock and Roll, as well as his appearance in dress, hairstyle, dance moves and even facial expressions.

According to Ayon, vocal ability counted for double points with judges Art Vargas, Genevive Dew and famous celebrity impersonator and entertainer Rich Little. She said that judges also watched for stage presence.

“With ability to recreate that Elvis charisma,” she said.

Tribute artist Brian Lee Dunning performed first in the 50s era round and told fans this was his first time in Mesquite.

“I went to the drug store down the street and they were all out of black hair dye,” he joked.

Following Dunning’s performance of “Blue Suede Shoes,” Will Humbarger of Phoenix took the stage as a returning performer. He said that the artists do what they do because of Elvis.

“There is not one guy in here who thinks he is as good as Elvis,” Humbarger said. “We’re just trying to bring happiness to you folks.”

One Mesquite resident performing under the name Doc Elvis has competed in the event from its beginning. This year he took the stage with the aid of a walker and joked that he has used one in the past as a prop but that the need was legitimate this year. He had back surgery just six days prior to the competition, he explained.

“But you know something,” he told fans, “the show must go on!”

After three preliminary rounds and a final round held Saturday night, judges chose Caden Gamblin as grand champion. According to an event program Gamblin grew up listening to Elvis on his dad’s records.

“After a while when growing up into a young teen I found these records and gave them a listen and I fell in love with the music,” he said. “So I picked up a guitar, learned to play and sing Elvis songs. Then it grew from there.”

James King placed second with Rob Ely in third and Tony Freitas in fourth. Rob Ely was also chosen as Fan Favorite.