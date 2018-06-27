LETTER: Response To Praise For Reagan

I read Ace Robison’s article entitled “Thoughts on Being Republican” (PROGRESS: JUNE 20, 2018) with great interest. His comments regarding Ronald Reagan were noteworthy, especially those concerning the claim that he was “truthful” and that he stood for “integrity.” Mr. Robison also claims that Reagan was “clever.” To clever for his own good, as it turns out.
This is the same Ronald Reagan who presided over the Iran–Contra affair (we are still suffering from this debacle…witness the thousands of Central Americans trying to escape the gangs and government terrorists Reagan’s Contra policy spawned), the Department of Housing and Urban Development grant rigging, the Lobbying scandal, various EPA scandals (this seems to be a problem for Trump as well), the Savings & loan crisis, Operation Ill Wind, the Wedtech Scandal, and Debategate.
All in all, 138 people in, or aligned, with the Reagan Administration were charged with criminal acts, many of whom were convicted.
Compare Reagan’s dismal record in office to President Obama (who presided over a scandal free administration), and even to President Trump (who’s corruption pales when compared to Ronald Reagan).
The way Patti Davis, Ronald Reagan’s daughter explained it, ““He has the ability to make statements that are so far outside the parameters of logic that they leave you speechless.”
Or, more compellingly, as Margaret Thatcher once noted, “Poor dear, there’s nothing between his ears.”
Perhaps this, along with his obvious dementia during his second term, explains why Ronald Reagan himself was never indicted.
Keith Grimes
Comments
Right Isright says
I realize that this is supposed to be an opinion page, but I think that there is a serious need for facts regarding the Response To Praise For Reagan post, Stating that the failed experiment of 2008-2016 was scandal free is factually incorrect.
I think it is safe to say that the Benghazi Attack of 2012 was a scandal. We were misled by the Obama Admin. when we were told that the attack was a spontaneous response to an anti Muslim video. The protesters were armed with rocket propelled grenades, hand grenades, assault rifles, anti aircraft machine guns, diesel fuel and mortars. Spontaneous? It was later revealed that the Ambassador Stevens security requests were not taken seriously. The killing of the four Americans that night could have been prevented. Call it a scandal or call it an administration who had no clue of what they were doing, either way, very bad.
There was the IRS “scandal” where conservative groups that had applied for tax exempted status were singled out and scrutinized while leftist groups were held to a much lower standard.
Then there was time that Obama used the FTC to devalue the parent company of the University of Phoenix only to have his buddies at Vistria buy up the shares for pennies on the dollar.
Lets not forget Hillary and her use of a private server to send and receive classified emails. Obama himself sent her emails that he knew were going to her server. He used a pseudonymous email account to try and conceal what he had to have known was not a secure server. Oh, and also, Russia hacked her server!
The Iran Nuke deal where a secret delivery of $1.7 billion was sent to Tehran. Obama’s admin paid the worlds foremost state sponsor of Terrorism. Wow, no wonder that they had to sneak the money to them. Still sounds ridiculous even today.
I could go on and on, but I will stop with the Fast and Furious program. Remember that one? That was the scandal where Brian Terry, a Border Patrol agent was killed with a weapon that Obama’s ATF “lost track of.” Some of which ended up in the hands of some of the most notorious Mexican drug cartels.
Should we go on? Obama’s administration was as corrupt and scandalous as any administration ever has been. Obama had the media on his side to whitewash and downplay the scandals.