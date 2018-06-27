LETTER: Response To Praise For Reagan

Share this article:

I read Ace Robison’s article entitled “Thoughts on Being Republican” (PROGRESS: JUNE 20, 2018) with great interest. His comments regarding Ronald Reagan were noteworthy, especially those concerning the claim that he was “truthful” and that he stood for “integrity.” Mr. Robison also claims that Reagan was “clever.” To clever for his own good, as it turns out.

This is the same Ronald Reagan who presided over the Iran–Contra affair (we are still suffering from this debacle…witness the thousands of Central Americans trying to escape the gangs and government terrorists Reagan’s Contra policy spawned), the Department of Housing and Urban Development grant rigging, the Lobbying scandal, various EPA scandals (this seems to be a problem for Trump as well), the Savings & loan crisis, Operation Ill Wind, the Wedtech Scandal, and Debategate.

All in all, 138 people in, or aligned, with the Reagan Administration were charged with criminal acts, many of whom were convicted.

Compare Reagan’s dismal record in office to President Obama (who presided over a scandal free administration), and even to President Trump (who’s corruption pales when compared to Ronald Reagan).

The way Patti Davis, Ronald Reagan’s daughter explained it, ““He has the ability to make statements that are so far outside the parameters of logic that they leave you speechless.”

Or, more compellingly, as Margaret Thatcher once noted, “Poor dear, there’s nothing between his ears.”

Perhaps this, along with his obvious dementia during his second term, explains why Ronald Reagan himself was never indicted.

Keith Grimes