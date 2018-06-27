Summer Fun That Won’t Break The Bank

Share this article:

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

Looking for a fun way to beat the heat, have some family fun and not break the budget? The Megaplex Theaters in Mesquite has a great program for the whole family. During the summer the theatre offers a cycle of 10 movies over 10 weeks for just $10.

While the program has been running since the end of May, there is still a lot of fun left. The original plan was to purchase the summer pass to the 10 movies at $10 per child. But while half of the “season” is over, families can still participate by purchasing individual tickets for $1.50 each.

Families of all ages are welcome at Stadium 6. Great air conditioning and theater experience help you forget about the heat wave outside and offer your family a friendly and safe activity.

Attendees have said that this has been a great way to spend family time while getting out of the house. While the movies shown are not new releases, they are still popular with kids.

The 5 remaining titles this summer are: The Nut Job 2, The Lego Ninja Movie, Sing, Ferdinand and Paddington 2. Movies are shown at 10:00 AM every Tuesday. The last showing in the series will be on July 31. Check the theater’s website for details: www.megaplextheaters.com/stadium6.

Another great programs that the theater runs all year is $5 Tuesdays. All movies are just $5 for everyone. Also, Monday nights hold a special treat for America First Credit Union account holders. When you use your America First Visa card you will receive matinee pricing on admission, no matter what time it is.

Don’t forget to sign up for their rewards program. Every purchase earns points, these points get you anything from discounted refreshments to $1 movie tickets. Another perk offered is the mug and popcorn bucket. You can purchase an annual mug and or popcorn bucket and receive discounted refills for the calendar year.