Custom Riding Gear Shop Has Come To Town

Share this article:

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

There is a new family in town, and they have brought with them an exciting business, all new to Moapa Valley.

After living and working in Alberta, Canada, Mark and Eryne Price recently decided to make the move to southern Nevada. They are also the owners of Pro-Champion Horse Gear which is now located at 123 E. Thomas in downtown Overton.

The business specializes in unique, high-quality western horse tack, as well as custom-made leather works. It provides everything from everyday horse gear to custom show gear; as well as awards and lifestyle items, such as purses, wallets, shaving kits, and belts. Pro-Champion Horse Gear has made awards for the NFR in Vegas, the PRCA, and The American in Dallas, Texas.

Mark and Eryne are excited to be in the southern Nevada desert. When asked what they think about the summer heat of southern Nevada they were unfazed.

“Thinking about surviving two or three months of hot weather compared to seven months of winter: not a problem,” said Eryne.

Mark and Eryne have two children who have grown up in the family’s leather shop. Their daughter takes care of marketing and public relations, and their sixteen-year-old son will be a junior at Moapa Valley High School this year.

The family is heavily involved in rodeo and is able to take their business on the road with them wherever they go.

“The kids have been going to trade shows with us since they were babies,” said Mark. “This really is a family business.”

Mark and Eryne have two other employees and hope to be able to add more employees to their operation as time goes on.

They decided to come to the Vegas area to be closer to their client base. About ninety percent of their business comes from the western United States. But they ship all over the world, including Australia and New Zealand. They also wanted to be in close proximity to the SouthPointe because of the horse shows they sponsor.

The items made by Pro-Champion Horse Gear are carefully crafted and manufactured out of the finest leather and hardware available.

“We primarily use American-grown and tanned hides,” explained Mark. “And our D-rings and other hardware are primarily American-made. That’s the best way to do business.”

If you’re looking for something unique to make you feel and perform like a winner, Pro-Champion Horse Gear is the place to go.

“Our customers can feel free to customize their orders to fit their style,” said Eryne. “And we can customize and personalize items with names, initials, a company logo, or a brand.”

The shop can also perform repairs on all kinds of horse-related equipment.

“We love it here!” Mark said of the family’s new Moapa Valley home. “Everyone has been so nice. Come by and introduce yourselves. We look forward to meeting everyone.”

The shop hours are Monday-Friday from 9-4 pm, or by appointment. Weekends are solely by appointment.

For more information and lots more customization ideas, check out the Pro-Champion website at prochampionhorsegear.com. You can also give the shop a call at 702-469-9693.