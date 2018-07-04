LETTER: A Scandal Free Obama Administration? Not Quite

Share this article:

The following was posted first last week as a reader comment on the Progress website at mvprogress.com.

I realize that this is supposed to be an opinion page, but I think that there is a serious need for facts regarding the “Response To Praise For Reagan” letter (PROGRESS: June 27, 2018). Stating that the failed experiment of 2008-2016 was scandal free is factually incorrect.

I think it is safe to say that the Benghazi Attack of 2012 was a scandal. We were misled by the Obama administration when we were told that the attack was a spontaneous response to an anti Muslim video. The protesters were armed with rocket-propelled grenades, hand grenades, assault rifles, anti-aircraft machine guns, diesel fuel and mortars. Spontaneous?

It was later revealed that the Ambassador Stevens security requests were not taken seriously. The killing of the four Americans that night could have been prevented. Call it a scandal or call it an administration who had no clue of what they were doing; either way, very bad.

There was the IRS “scandal” where conservative groups that had applied for tax-exempt status were singled out and scrutinized while leftist groups were held to a much lower standard.

Then there was the time that Obama used the FTC to devalue the parent company of the University of Phoenix only to have his buddies at Vistria buy up the shares for pennies on the dollar.

Lets not forget Hillary and her use of a private server to send and receive classified emails. Obama himself sent her emails that he knew were going to her server. He used a pseudonymous email account to try and conceal what he had to have known was not a secure server. Oh, and also, Russia hacked her server!

The Iran Nuke deal where a secret delivery of $1.7 billion was sent to Tehran. Obama’s admin paid the worlds foremost state sponsor of Terrorism. Wow, no wonder that they had to sneak the money to them. Still sounds ridiculous even today.

I could go on and on, but I will stop with the Fast and Furious program. Remember that one? That was the scandal where Brian Terry, a border patrol agent, was killed with a weapon that Obama’s ATF “lost track of.” Some of which ended up in the hands of some of the most notorious Mexican drug cartels.

Should we go on? Obama’s administration was as corrupt and scandalous as any administration ever has been. Obama had the media on his side to whitewash and downplay the scandals.

Carl Weiss