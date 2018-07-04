Local Radio Club Participates In Annual Field Day

Share this article:

By NICK YAMASHITA

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley Amateur Radio Club is always working to be prepared for when emergencies arise and standard forms of communication, such as telephone and television, are down.

“When all other forms of communication fail, we rely on radio,” said Club president Jim Gollahon of Overton.

As part of that preparation, the Club participated in the the American Radio Relay League (AARL) 85th Annual Field Day on June 23-24. The marathon event began at 10 am on Saturday, continued through the night, and didn’t finish up until Sunday at 10 am.

Started in 1933, the Field Day is held annually every fourth weekend of June. It provides a practice for emergencies. While practicing their emergency response tactics and capabilities, the operators also have fun reaching out to all different areas of the Northern American continent. They even compete in a contest. Each Amateur group that participates can obtain points by performing such criteria as connecting with members in all 50 states of US and other areas in Canada, using certain tactics and other criteria.

Local club members Austin Hortt and Cody Gollahon said that their participation in amateur radio work has brought a sense of civic contribution and recreational excitement as well. They have been able to participate in helping relay important information during national emergencies and to meet new and exciting people along the way.

The recent emergency in Puerto Rico was an example of when radio contributed to helping thousands of people during a much-needed time of aid and comfort. When emergencies arise the club members help coordinate which frequencies to use for strategic coordination and communication. They relay that those frequencies are being taken over for emergencies and then are publicized to all other emergency responders and governing agencies as well as other radio users.

Such efforts are essential to rescue efforts and charitable contributions. Because of this, big organizations such as non-profit charitable organizations, governing bodies and even the LDS Church has started using this method of communication.

Besides emergencies, the radio club provides aid to sporting events like races for rally cars, off-road vehicles, cyclists, lonmg-distance runners and others.

As for the local club, it was started in the 1960s by Val Smith, a local science teacher who set up a radio system at the Moapa Valley High School, then located where the Mack Lyon Middle School is now.

Current President Jim Gollahon has participated in the club and been a radio activist for many years and is excited with the club’s recent growth. Currently there are about 20 members and over 40 Ham radios registered in the valley.

Gollahon also announced that the club just installed a DMR Repeater which allows them worldwide access. In fact, he has been communicating by radio with a person by name of Bob in Africa and has contacted people on all continents. Gollahon is currently working on achieving contact within all countries.

Gollahon said that to do amateur radio work as a hobby is very affordable nowadays. Licenses are $15 with FCC (including exams) which lasts 10 years and is free to renew. The local club fee is $25 annually.

The local club meets every third Saturday in the back room of Sugar’s Restaurant. Anyone local is invited to attend the meetings and to join.