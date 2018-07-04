No One Asked Me But… (July 4, 2018)

Share this article:

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but… Running the risk of treading where angels fear to go, let me take a minute or two to deal with the issue of ILLEGAL immigration in the United States.

First of all, let me qualify my statements by saying I am dealing with only ILLEGAL immigration. I have no problem with legal immigration or legal immigrants.

Apparently, if history and archaelogy are correct, everyone on the North American continent are immigrants including those identified as Native Americans. Most historians teach that this continent was originally populated by a migratory people who arrived here eons ago from Asia through the Bering Strait passage which is now under water. The original result of global warming. Since there were no laws against this migration, these were legal immigrants.

We are all aware of the first European migrants to the United States. These early European migrants came to America bringing with them a different culture than that of the indigenous population who greeted them with varying degrees of hospitality. After a shaky start, the Europeans overwhelmed the native population by sheer numbers and claimed the country for themselves. We saw this pattern of flooding areas with a foreign population that displaced the original inhabitants as the American nation moved West to fulfill their self-proclaimed “Manifest Destiny.”

Later the entire Southwest United States, including California, was claimed by the United States by overwhelming the local population of Mexican settlers who had earlier taken the land from the Native Americans.

Texas was a prime example of what can happen to a country when ILLEGAL immigrants are allowed to migrate without controls. While settlers were originally welcomed into Texas by the Mexican government, as their numbers grew Mexico tried to restrict the growth only to find themselves losing the area in a rebellion of those immigrants.

Oregon and Washington were taken from England as American settlers flooded the fertile farm lands of what became these two states. Under the cry of “54-40 or fight” the American government forced a demarcation line that is now America’s northern boundary with Canada in the Northwest.

Can this become a problem for the United States? One might want to answer this question by looking at the inner-cities where large populations of immigrants from various Muslim countries have sought asylum. In cities like Detroit, Muslim immigrants are demanding the right to obey Shirai law rather than the laws of the United States.

Here is a problem ILLEGAL immigration has caused for CCSD. The District cannot give an exact number of ILLEGAL immigrants enrolled in CCSD schools. However, they estimate that number at about 10 percent of the student population. That would be approximately 32,000 students.

These students are enrolled under the requirements of the federal government. What does that mean to the District? It means that they need to employ around 1,800 additional teachers at the cost of approximately $144,000,000. It also means there is a need for approximately 35 addition schools which may cost the District as much as an additional $2 billion.

Now all of that being said, the real problem I see with the ILLEGAL immigration is with the fact that Congress has given up its Constitutional responsibility for making law and has allowed the President– be it Bush, Obama, or Trump – to overstep his Constitutional powers to make law with the stroke of a pen.

The Constitution is very clear that the making of law is within the power of Congress and the enforcement of law is in the hands of the President. When Senator Schumer states that President Trump can solve the problem of immigration with a stroke of his pen, he is saying the President has become a king with absolute power.

Unfortunately, since 9/11/2001, Congress has surrendered its authority to make law to the President. By giving President Bush war powers to deal with a criminal act in New York City, Congress gave him powers equivalent to those given President Roosevelt during WWII. Nineteen Saudi Arabians carried out an attack on the twin towers, the Pentagon, and were thwarted in their attempt on the Congressional building. President Bush used these war powers to order the overthrow of the government of Iraq. One must wonder why Saudi Arabia was not held responsible.

That reminds me of the parent who told the teacher, “My son is very sensitive; if he misbehaves, spank the child next to him and he will straighten right up.”

President Obama took these imperial powers to heart as he indicated he had “a pen and phone” and could therefore rule by Presidential decree. Congress allowed him to do so.

Even though Congress wants no part in making unpopular immigration decisions based on the very laws they passed, when President Trump attempts to enforce those immigration laws, they cry foul. It is Congress’s Constitutional responsibility to change immigration laws, not the President’s nor the Supreme Court’s. That is the very essence of the balance of powers written into our country’s founding document.

While we get caught up in the separation of ILLEGAL immigrant families, which makes up about 10% of youngsters being detained in the United States, we have lost track of the fact that the country is turning into a dictatorship run by a monarch, and this is being done with the approval of our elected officials.

There are those who will protest this evaluation by stating we have Presidential elections every four years. I would remind them that Russia and Iran also have elections. An elected dictator is still a dictator.

While Congress is busy with the ridiculous investigation of the Russian collusion in the last Presidential election, and a number of FBI agents’ hatred of President Trump, they have abrogated their power and responsibility to make laws for the country. It is time for Congress to rescind the war powers of the President and to do the job they were elected to do.

If the Republicans in Congress had any sense at all, they would put together a bill that would give immediate citizenship to DACA qualifiers and establish a path to citizenship to all ILLEGAL immigrants who have lived in an otherwise lawful manner and contributed to their communities. This would immediately end a major favorable campaign issue for the Democrats.

Thought of the week…It is remarkable how easily children and grown-ups adapt to living in a dictatorship organized by lunatics.

– A. N. Wilson