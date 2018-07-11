July 4th Spirit Award Winners Announced

Share this article:

By NICK YAMASHITA

Moapa Valley Progress

“Patriotic creativity” was the name of the game as members of the Moapa Valley Revitalization Project (MVRP) traveled from one end of Moapa Valley to the other to judge the 6th annual 4th of July Decorations Contest for local businesses.

Starting out up in Moapa and Glendale, the judges began going through the criteria which included use of the American colors of Red, White, and Blue as well as creative flair and other considerations. The rating system was a 5-point system with 5 being the highest score obtained.

After going through all the businesses in Moapa and Glendale, the judging group even drove out to the Moapa Paiute Reservation. Then it was back to Logandale and ending in Overton.

The judges stopped at each business and government building checking the designs, art and decorations of each place, recording a score and giving compliments for uniqueness and creativity.

After all morning of traveling the members of the MVRP sat and debated and decided on the winners of the annual contest of the 4th of July Spirit Award. The winners were announced at the Moapa Valley Independence Day Celebration just before the fireworks display.

The top three businesses all received a point rating of 5 and the final factor in deciding the winner was the creative flair criteria.

In 3rd place was the Moapa Valley Water District. In 2nd place was last year’s winner… Foremost Realty. This year’s winner was the office of the Moapa Valley Progress. The Progress actually decorated both outside and inside of their business. Even friendly office manager Laura was groomed out in the spirit of the 4th.

An honorable mention went to Glendale Arco AM/PM for their creative use of paint and highlighting the military branches of USA.

The past winners of the 4th of July Spirit Award are in 2013 – the Front Porch, 2014 – Cal’s Repair, 2015 – Glendale Arco am/pm, 2016 – The Moapa Valley Water District, 2017 – Foremost Realty.

MVRP President Mary Kaye Washburn wanted to express gratitude to all the local businesses for participation in the annual 4th of July Spirit Award Contest and for making Moapa Valley so festive at this most amazing time of the year.