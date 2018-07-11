Providing July 4th Dessert To M.V. For Years

Share this article:

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

Celebrating the Fourth of July in Moapa Valley is a tradition filled with local treats. And the sweetest of these may be dessert: the traditional event sandwiched between the Chamber of Commerce sponsored dinner and the dazzling fireworks display.

For many years, Logandale couple Scott and Linda Carson have provided that sweet course free to the community. For the past 5-6 years, they have been there at the celebration preparing Hawaiian Shave Ice for the public. Before that, the Carsons provided pies, ice cream, and other delectable goodies to delight young and old alike.

Some may know Scott as the Pie Man of Tiffany Pies fame. Some may know him for Tiffany Sub shop in Logandale. But all who know him understand he is a good man with a big heart and a love for people and this great country.

Scott and his wife also love Hawaii. On one trip to the island paradise, Linda suggested they bring Hawaiian Shave Ice to the valley. Thus the idea was planted and soon grew to fruition with two machines in their sandwich shop.

They import the base for their syrups from Hawaii. They then work their magic to create concentrated syrups that compliment the shaved ice.

The line for this cold, delectable treat is always long, but the bowl of icy deliciousness is so worth the wait.

When asked about Scott Carson and his continued service in the valley, Chamber President Marjorie Holland said, “Scott is a capital fellow. He is a very good man. He has employed so many over the years.”

Longtime friend, Suzy Bennett said, “Scott does so much behind the scenes. He loves the youth, and it shows in all he does, including the scholarships he offers.”

Adam Paul, one of Scott’s former high school student employees, explained, “He is generous, and he gives a lot of his time for others. That’s what I remember.”

I had a difficult time getting Scott to answer any questions about himself. “You know,” was one of the longer pronouncements he gave.

But when I asked him about Linda, he replied, “Now there’s the brains of the outfit. She is a quiet dynamo, and she is truly the wind beneath my wings. She gives me the ideas so I can run with them.”

In my opinion, Scott and Linda are like popcorn and butter, peanut butter and jelly, toast and jam. They just go together; one without the other would be incomplete. They are two kind and generous people who look for ways to serve and always show up to do what it takes to keep things moving.

Oh, and did I mention that the Carsons and dessert are also synonymous? At least they are as far as Moapa Valley is concerned!