A Summer Service Project For The Whole Family

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

If you’re looking for a rewarding summer service project that the whole family can do, look no further. A group of local moms are planning a project that will help many families who are in need.

Lighthouse Charities, a non-profit organization located in Las Vegas, is gathering school supplies for refugee children in the region, just in time for school.

These children and their families have come from Syria, Africa, and elsewhere, and don’t have much in the way of necessities. This program provides school supplies and helps the children feel a sense of belonging in otherwise strange surroundings.

On Monday, July 30 at 10:00 a.m., volunteers from all over the valley are invited to meet at the LDS Logandale Chapel building across from the Logandale Park to lovingly pack each backpack. Although this project is being held in a Mormon meetinghouse, it is a non-denominational project and anyone and everyone interested in helping is invited and welcome to come. Parents are invited to bring their kids, and kids are invited to bring their parents. The more, the merrier!

Supply items that are needed for the project are: backpacks, folders, pencils, crayons, markers, glue-sticks, scissors, school boxes, and wide-ruled paper. The estimated average cost of a typical, fully-stocked backpack is $30.

“These kids and their families are from war-torn countries,” said project organizer Erika Whitmore of Overton. “I know there are politics involved, but these are amazing people who have absolutely nothing.”

Whitmore has been involved in several other Lighthouse charities efforts in the past and has found it tremendously rewarding. “When you see the smiles on their faces, there’s nothing like it,” she said.

Lighthouse Charities collects all sorts of items to help these people. “There is a tremendous need for clothing and shoes,” said Whitmore.

The donated items are kept in a large Las Vegas warehouse. CCSD sends these students to the warehouse where they are able to pick up what they need.

If you would like to donate any of these items, or if you would like to donate money, contact Erika Whitmore at the Moapa Summer Fun Facebook page. And if you have a little time on July 30, come to the LDS Logandale Chapel and help in this very worthwhile service project.