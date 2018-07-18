Coop. Ext. Starts Youth Chess Club

Share this article:

By NICK YAMASHITA

Moapa Valley Progress

It started with one. Just the interest of one child who had learned how to play at a Scout camp. His mother, Erika Whitmore of Logandale, recognized the interest and immediately acted. She contacted the Cooperative Extension Office in Logandale to see if 4H could start a chess club so that her boy could continue in this new interest.

After that the Cooperative Extension office started receiving even more calls from other parents expressing the same interest. So it was decided to hold an informational meeting on Thursday afternoon, July 12 to see how much interest was really out there for such a club.

The meeting started with only about 4 in attendance. But while club coach for the day, Bryce Hardy, was preparing to start the meeting, a couple more wandered in… then a few more and a few more and even more.

By the time that the meeting was in full swing no less than 19 children and 5 parents were sitting and ready to play.

Hardy talked about the basic set-up of the game, the rules, basics. He also got into moves and strategies.

A poll was taken of all the children who had played chess before. All but one had played before and most of them had played a lot. The kids were very learned in the game as many were quick to answer questions. Hardy currently works as school librarian at Grant Bowler Elementary and has been the advisor for a board game club at the school. He was asked to come and help the club get started.

Walker stated they are still looking for a permanent adult leader to the club, but it was looking like several parents would split the role.

The origins of the game of chess are not entirely clear. Most believe it originated in India before the 6th century AD. However, some believe it originated in China. The game was taken in by the Muslim world and spread to Europe.

The game is one of strategy that has been proven to improve concentration, improve thinking skills, problem solving, reading capability, math skills and much more.

Chess reached an all-time high interest level in the early 1990’s after the movie “Searching for Bobby Fischer” was released. The movie focused on the true story about chess champion Bobby Fischer and how he was discovered.

“I love kids being able to use minds instead of being indoors and watching TV or playing video games,” said local parent Becca Newsom. “This opportunity provides that.”

So, with a full court in attendance, the chess club starts anew and takes its first move. For more information about the chess club, please contact Dianna Walker at the UNR Cooperative Extension Office.