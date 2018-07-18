Driver Killed In Rollover

Share this article:

Moapa Valley Progress

A woman was killed in a highway accident north of Logandale on Thursday July 12.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac pickup was traveling southbound on State Highway 169 at approximately 3:37 pm just south of the area known to locals as ‘Dead Man’s Curve.’ For unknown reasons the driver failed to maintain the travel lane and entered the right dirt shoulder, striking a paddle marker.

NHP officials said that the driver then overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. The pickup truck crossed the northbound travel lane and entered the left dirt shoulder. The vehicle then overturned down a steep dirt embankment.

The female driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was later identified as 60 year-old Barbara Lynn Young of Logandale, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, NHP officials said.