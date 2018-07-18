Fratello Marionettes Return To Local Libraries

Share this article:

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

A Moapa Valley kids’ favorite: the Fratello Marionettes came to town last week. This very talented troop of two puppeteers performed shows in Moapa and Logandale and were brought by the Clark County Library District.

The Fratello Marionette company has has become a regular summer show having toured through the community for several years. This year local children were treated to the play: Aladdin.

Every performance of Aladdin is different. This one was different from the familiar Disney version, but equally entertaining. The children eagerly gathered on the floor in front of the stage to await the show.

To begin, main characters Aladdin and Princess Aleeya meet in the market. Aleeya reveals to Aladdin that she is the daughter of the Sultan and wants him to meet her father before they watch the comet together.

Aleeya leaves and Aladdin is left alone to think. While there he meets an evil sorcerer. Aladdin goes to the cave and finds the lamp. After finding the lamp he goes to save the Sultan and Princess from the evil sorcerer. He saves them, and frees the genie, all while trapping the evil wizard in the lamp.

The two friends make it to the top of the hill to watch the comet together. This was the favorite part for many of the children. The oohs and ahhs came from the crowd as the comet flew across the sky.

Parent, Taci May, of Moapa, said that she came to the performance because, “this is something fun to do that doesn’t usually happen in Moapa. We like giving our kids a new experience.”

Kevin Menegus and Samantha Lake were the amazing performers and builders of this program.

Audience members were given the chance to ask questions. Lake told the kids that it takes 2-3 months to pain-stakingly hand-make each marionette.

“How do you light up the comet?” asked five year old audience member Sammie May. Smiling Menegus showed them the “magic behind the comet” lights.

Little Sammie commented, “I loved the shooting star and the genie. I like how he came out of the lamp.”

The two performers travel around the west coast all year round performing one of two shows that they prepare for the year.

Another question was asked about how long they practice before performing the show. Lake told the audience that they practice several hours. They perform in front of mirrors and record themselves. She explained that it is a much different view looking down on the marionettes, than what the audience sees.

After countless hours of practice, muscle memory takes over and the performers are able to focus on the small details that really add to the show, Lake said.

Jan Johnson runs the Moapa Town Library. She said that several events are offered through the library district. She receives emails regarding these events and says she signs up for all of them. Thankfully some make their way to Moapa.