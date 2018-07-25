Beloved Overton Resident Celebrates 90th Birthday

Share this article:

By NICK YAMASHITA

Moapa Valley Progress

“Happy Birthday to you!”

As the song finished, he leaned forward and blew his candles out on the cake in front of him. Family and friends clapped and cheered him on. He smiled and leans back to observe the view in front of him.

Family consisting of well-known names within the history of Moapa Valley as well as many friends who had helped him, or whom he had helped, along the journey of life.

On July 20th, Overton resident Bob Behmer reached the golden mark of 90 years old. At the LDS Overton Chapel, his family put together a celebration of reaching this amazing milestone in life.

In attendance were families that were either blood-related or marriage-related to Behmer. The list included names like the Behmers, the Olsons, the Shurtliffs, the Perkins, the Leavitts, the Lewis family, the Spears, the Marshalls, the Stevens, and the Fishers. All families that have been known well in the valley for decades.

It was in 1954, when Bob Behmer moved into the house on Johnson Street in Overton. He has remained living there since.

Bob Behmer married Rosemary Shurtliff and lived his entire life within that same house. He worked as an iron worker for a career. He has been a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, helping fulfill callings within the church.

Many attendees at the celebration remembered Behmer as a good LDS home teacher to their families. Many recalled the joy he would bring with him when he came to their homes for a visit.

Even, I learned, more about my grandfather, Kiyoshi Yamashita, as Bob Behmer relayed times of being a home teacher to him. Other memories and stories came out as more family and friends remembered what this amazing man had done for them.

Behmer’s grandson, Brad Behmer, told of how his grandpa would always be there when he needed help or someone to talk to.

“Grandpa would pull out a half pound of hamburger and make an onion sandwich and eat that hamburger while listening,” Brad recalled.

Emma Lou Whipple Lewis said that Bob has always been upbeat, gentle, and kind. He has so many stories, has been to many places and has so much to relate, she said.

Throughout the celebration, there was nothing but continuous praise for Behmer’s kindness, love, helpfulness, charity and more.

When, Behmer was asked about how it felt being 90, he turned his eyes up and smiled. With a straight forward reply, he whispered… “Good! But you probably shouldn’t ask that.”

Then another smile.

So, from all his friends and family, as well as from the place where he has left an endearing mark of kindness and love, Happy Birthday Bob Behmer!