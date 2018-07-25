LETTER: Urging ‘Yes’ On Question 3

Share this article:

The latest iteration of the Overton Power District #5 power bill included a “Message from Mendis Cooper, OPD General Manager.” In this message, Mr. Cooper expresses “concerns” about Question 3, which will appear on your ballot this November. Primarily, Mr. Cooper’s “concerns” relate to the risk that the cost of energy will rise if the energy business is forced to deal with competition.

Here is Question 3, in its entirety: “Shall Article 1 of the Nevada Constitution be amended to require the Legislature to provide by law for the establishment of an open, competitive retail electric energy market that prohibits the granting of monopolies and exclusive franchises for the generation of electricity?”

Mr. Cooper claims that Question 3 will not result in lower power bills. The fact is, no one knows for certain what the impact on power bills will be because once Question 3 passes, the legislature and governor will have to work together to pass any law to open up the electric energy market to competition.

They may not do so, which would in fact, result in no changes to the current scheme wherein various energy companies enjoy a monopoly. But, if the legislature does act, and if the new governor does sign the bill, it is reasonable to assume that increased competition will result in lower energy costs.

Various claims are made as to “new items” you will see on your power bill if Question 3 passes. In fact, the Question does not mandate any new items on your power bill. See the entire text of Question 3 above.

Question 3 promises to open a path to competition in the energy business, resulting in more choice, more jobs, cleaner energy, lower power bills, and freedom to equip our homes and small businesses with solar arrays and wind generators . . . a right currently denied power consumers under the law establishing power monopolies.

If you are a liberal, you’ll like Question 3 because its passage will pave the way to cleaner energy and more personal freedom. If you are a conservative, you’ll like Question 3 because it provides for more competition and more personal freedom.

I urge a YES vote on Question 3.

Keith Grimes