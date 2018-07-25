Logandale Scouts Earn Highest Honors At Camp Maple Dell

Share this article:

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

Though they were few in number, the boys from Boy Scout Troop 26 in Logandale had a positive impact at their summer scout camp this year. And they received some significant recognition for it as well.

The small group of five boys and two adult leaders attended Camp Maple Dell in Payson Canyon, Utah last week. And came away with the BSA Camp’s highest distinction. On the final night of the week-long camp, Troop 26 was one of only three troops that was awarded Maple Dell’s Wah-ka-ra Arrow.

Several requirements were needed for a troop to earn this honor. These included completing challenging pioneering projects, service projects and active camp participation. Troop unity was also recognized.

According to BSA Maple Dell staffers, Troop 26 surpassed all of these requirements and truly became a model for other campers to follow.

Maple Dell Camp Commissioner Kallie Butt said she saved the Logandale group presentation for last because she needed to honor them in a special way. She said that she had been particularly impressed, early on in the camp, by the polish and presentation of Troop 26.

“We were in our staff huddle when my fellow staffers turned my attention to camp Pueblo,” Butt said. “I turned around and the boys from Troop 26 were in a straight line, in full uniform and set an example for all the other troops to follow.”

She was talking about something that had taken place on the very first night of the camp. The boys of Troop 26 had put on their full Boy Scout regulation uniforms, picked up their Troop flag, lined up single file and marched quietly and proudly to the evening flag ceremony.

This instantly set the troop apart as an example for other troops to follow, said Troop 26 Scoutmaster Justin Wagasky.

“Our young men from Troop 26 were true leaders of the camp and impressed all they came into contact with,” Wagasky said. “The boys know the difference when to show respect or just let loose and have fun. Our Valley should be proud of the way our youth are being raised.”

The current troop leadership gave credit to former Troop 26 leader Ryan Doty who served as Assistant Scoutmaster for several years. He is credited for the emphasis on the Troop looking sharp in full uniform. He is also credited for organizing the boys and showing them to respect the flag, their fellow scouts and all others.

Throughout the rest of the camp the boys had ample opportunities to both work hard and play hard.

The Troop had set some high goals for the camp in the area of advancement. The five boys earned a total of 25 merit badges at the camp. They also performed a major service project during the week to improve a part of the camp.

One night, the boys were sent on a survival overnight camp out, away from their home campsite. The scouts were expected to build a makeshift survival shelter from elements in their surroundings, such as tree branches and shrubs. They were to stay overnight in these huts in order to earn this part of the merit badge. Never completely alone, camp staff stayed close by, but far enough away to allow the troop to have a wilderness survival experience and to work as a team.

The troop also completed a pioneering project fashioning a camp table together by lashing wooden poles with rope. This made them practice different knots to create the tension required to hold the logs of the table together.

Other adventures that Troop experienced included whitewater rafting at Vivian Park, ropes courses, paddling canoes, team building activities and more.

The boys said that the camp was a wonderful experience, both for the fun times and for the times of growth.

“I’m honored to be part of such an amazing troop and have great leaders to help us reach our full potential,” said Troop 26 member Ethan Stankowsky. “It was an awesome opportunity to see our hard work pay off.”