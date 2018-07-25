Lower M.V. Goes Dark

Share this article:

By NICK YAMASHITA

Moapa Valley Progress

One minute there was Gibbs saying “Grab your gear” on the television, Linkin Park was playing in the kitchen, and the faint humming of the AC above… then, suddenly, there was complete silence and total darkness.

All residents of Overton and Logandale lost power service at about 9:53 pm on Tuesday, July 17.

High winds in the area had caused a power pole to break along a 69 kilo-volt transmission line about a half mile from the Sandhill Substation behind the fairgrounds in Logandale. The broken line caused loss of power to all 2,969 customers in Overton and Logandale. Customers in Moapa and Glendale were not affected by the outage.

Overton Power District (OPD) crews were able to locate the problem within a pretty short period of time, according to OPD General Manager Mendis Cooper. Staff members were able to use a computer program to identify the general location of the problem. Field crews were then able to locate the downed pole quickly.

Cooper said that the OPD crews began work and were able to isolate the problem by using an old switch structure in the same vicinity. After about an hour of work they were able to restore power to 1,448 customers in Logandale. Overton residents had to wait another hour before having their power restored.

After the downed pole had been repaired and power restored there were two other downed poles by south of Overton, and a few other isolated problems, that needed attention, Cooper said. But all problems were taken care of within 3-4 hours.

“We came out of this one really good,” Cooper said. “The crews did really well and worked quickly.”

Interestingly, the main downed pole had been tested by OPD staffers about 6 months prior and it had passed inspection. But the winds were strong that night. The OPD weather station in Overton had recorded winds up to 67 mph.

It wasn’t just power poles that were being damaged. Residents of the valley reported uprooted trees, broken branches, a backyard trampoline rolling down the street, roofing torn off, a power breaker broken open, a door frame split in half, windows broken, and more. There was even a large shed blown off its foundation.

When asked how the customers were regarding frustrations, Cooper said there was very little complaints and the whole valley seemed supportive and grateful to the company and workers for their hard work.

Cooper said that there will be some more repairs done and some fine-tuning for the next week, but everything will be working fine throughout.

Cooper expressed appreciation to the residents of the lower Moapa Valley for their patience and support during the outage.