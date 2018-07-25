No One Asked Me But… (July 25, 2018)

Share this article:

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but… Does anyone believe the release of the findings on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election coming just a day before President Trump met with President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, was mere coincidence? If so, let me know who you are and I believe I can find you some nice ocean beach property in Casper, Wyoming.

It is political moves like these that feeds the fire of conspiracy theorists. It had all the appearance of there being, within the federal government, a faction whose sole purpose is to discredit President Trump as he sat down with President Putin. Actions like these, by those who are supposed to be neutral parties in this crazy game of American politics, does nothing to dispel rumors of a shadow government.

President Trump met with Putin without anyone else in the room and without a recording device. Congress is now demanding to know what the two men said. What about confidential don’t they understand? They find it aberrant that there was no one in the meeting to leak confidential information to them.

President Trump probably realized that if anyone else was included in the meeting, the confidential information would be leaked.

I don’t believe President Putin had the same problem. In Russia, leaking information is like the man who asked if he could skydive without a parachute. The instructor answered: “Sure, once.”

Washington, D.C. has so many leaks if it were a ship it would sink within 100 yards of leaving dock. Congress is so disappointed that there was no one of any status to run their mouth about the content of the meeting that they are threatening to call the interpreter before a Congressional hearing.

That is exactly what America needs: another Congressional hearing!

It is time for Congress to shut down all their investigations and hearings and get to work passing immigration laws, tax reform, health care, infrastructure funding, etc.

Unfortunately for those Congressmen who want to interfere in foreign diplomacy, that is an area reserved by the Constitution for the President of the United States. Article II, Section 2 states: “He shall have power, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, to make treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur; and he shall nominate, and by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, shall appoint ambassadors, other public ministers and consuls, …” This clearly indicates that the President, not the Senate, is the final authority in charge of foreign policy.

I am also aware of the fact that Article I, Section 8 gives “the power to regulate commerce with foreign nations…” to Congress. So, one must wonder why everyone gets so excited when the President threatens to increase tariffs on any country. Under a literal interpretation of the Constitution, the President does not have the power to do so.

If those in Congress who are opposed to the increase in tariffs were to invoke Congressional power as stated in this amendment, they would understand that all the blustering by the President is just that. However, since Congress has come to accept the imperial rule of “pen and phone” they have abrogated their power to the President.

Once again, a literal interpretation of the Constitution would put the power of tariffs within the preview of Congress, not the king, excuse me, the President. This is a difficult argument for Senators Schumer and Pelosi for it would mean that they would be defending the founding document of the United States and that is very inconvenient for them on many other issues.

No one asked me but… I watched the post Trump-Putin meeting interview conducted by Chris Wallace. Wallace was very aggressive and effective in the interview. He pulled no punches.

President Putin responded in a cool and calculated manner. Putin insisted on using an interpreter and answered only in Russian.

It got me to thinking; does Putin speak English? I found an on line speech he delivered in very good English.

“In free discourse, at the sidelines of summits, he often speaks in English by himself,” Dmitry Peskov told state-run Rossiya 1 TV after the G20 summit that year. “But during negotiations and when he is conducting an official meeting, of course, he communicates, through a translator. However, he practically understands English completely and sometimes even corrects the translators.”

I believe the use of a translator with Chris Wallace was a two-fold tactic. First, it showed Putin was unwilling to converse in the language of his advisory. Secondly, while he understood Mr. Wallace’s questions, it gave him time to gather his thoughts before answering. Gathering of one’s thoughts is a practice our President could learn from President Putin.

Putin displayed a demeanor befitting a President of a major world power. Do not get me wrong; I believe Putin is a very dangerous man both personally and politically.

Russia is a greater threat under his rule than under any Russian leader since Stalin. He is not only a trained KGB operative, he is an individual who could physically harm another on a personal basis.

However, his cold calculating manner is the very thing that makes him both appealing and dangerous. The uniqueness of the meeting between President Trump and President Putin is that they are both dangerous men. Putin because he is cold and calculating; Trump because one can never know what he will do next.

No one asked me but… One begins to wonder if we need to discuss the Russian meddling in the 2016 election any further.

President Obama was made aware of the meddling prior to the election and took no action, which was probably an indication that he felt the interference was favoring his party. The Democrats are now demanding President Trump take action against Russia for the interference. Where were they prior to the 2016 fiasco?

What I believe has been lost in this whole discussion of Russian meddling in the election is the fact that Democrats acknowledge the Russians hacked the DNC server, but are in denial that the Russians hacked Hillary’s personal server with numerous classified documents on it.

Do you really believe the Russians were more interested in the 2016 election than the secrets on the personal server of the United States Secretary of State? If you do, I have already sold my ocean front property in Wyoming, but I can sell you some land with a mountain view in Kansas.

Thought of the week…One who deceives will always find those who allow themselves to be deceived.

– Niccolo Machiavelli