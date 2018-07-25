Parks and Rec Enters Realm Of Performing Arts

Share this article:

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

The local Clark County Parks and Recreation staff is dabbling in the arts this summer. The Overton Parks and Rec division has been hosting a youth theater camp that is getting some rave reviews by its small group of young participants.

The camp is a weekly introduction into different aspects of theater. The participants are learning everything from stage direction and vocalization, to set building and back-stage management.

While the registration for the first session has been small, the four kids who are enjoying this creative outlet are “having a blast,” one participant said.

The classic line, “what’s my motivation?” was the focus for the camp which was in its 5th week. Recently the kids were able to choose from a list of monologues to learn. They will be performing their monologues at the end of camp for everyone to enjoy.

Moapa Valley has done it again, giving us a very talented individual. Dr. Kenna Higgins, a graduate of Moapa Valley High School is instructing and coaching for the camp. Dalley received her bachelors degree in theater education from Brigham Young University in Provo. She returned to MVHS and taught for just over nine years at her alma mater.

From there she went to the Big Apple and attended NYU. While there, she tutored and taught at a private high school as part of her scholarship program. After a year at NYU she received her masters degree in theater.

From New York she moved to the great state of Texas to attend Texas Tech. There she served as an assistant for Intro to Theater, Theater Appreciation and set building. Higgens recently received her Doctorate degree in Fine Arts, emphasis on theater from Texas Tech.

Higgens is currently teaching for Journey Education K-8 in Las Vegas.

Parks and Recreation is looking to add a wider variety to their programs. Parks and Rec program director Elmer Lopez stated that he wanted to expand the programs that are offered locally. There are plenty of sports and after school activities, but he would love to see more in the line of fine arts. Currently they have incorporated drama camp, arts and crafts and are hoping to introduce piano instruction.

When asked if theater camp was going to be offered again, Higgins said that she would love to carry the program through the year. Those interested in participating may contact Parks and Recreation and indicate interest at 702-398-7480

There will be a family and friends showcase on August 1 at 6:30 PM at the Moapa Valley Senior and Recreation Center in Overton. All are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served. At the showcase, the participants will each do a monologue and a scene together.