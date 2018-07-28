Local Farm Animal Sanctuary To Open Its Gates To The Public

Share this article:

Windy’s Ranch & Rescue in Overton will be holding “A Morning with the Animals” on Sunday, July 29 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. The public is invited. Windy’s is home to a large number of rescued farm animals. Overton resident Janice Ridondo is the founder and president of the non-profit farm animal sanctuary which was founded in 2009.

The ranch, located at 1030 N. Moapa Valley Blvd. in Overton, is home to an array of farm animals from pigs, horses and goats to chickens, turkeys and ducks, along with dogs and cats. While most of the animals are permanent residents, Ridondo also fosters animals in need and has several animals whom are looking for adoptive homes.

The sanctuary is privately run by Ridondo and has large expenses every month, such as feed and hay, medical care, farrier expenses, property repair and housing/shelters.

The gates to this private non-profit organization will be opened to the public for a morning of interactions with the animals. It will be a fun educational learning experience for those wanting to learn more about farm animals, or those wanting to hug a pig or pet a horse. The public is encouraged to come and interact with the animals to show what an amazing life they are living. A small donation upon entering is highly encouraged.

For more information about the event, contact Monique H., (702) 773-6092.