LETTER: A Few Examples To Refresh The Memory

Share this article:

The following was first published as a comment posted to the Progress website at www.mvprogress.com

It seems that Dr. Moses believes that we should all just forgive and forget potential subversion and espionage directed against the United States though (No One Asked Me But PROGRESS, July 18, 2018). He claims that the Mueller probe is for all intents and purposes a non-issue. Non-issues don’t get convictions and 190+ count indictments.

Under the law, Mueller has the power to investigate “any other matters within the scope of 28 C.F.R. § 600.4(a)” — including perjury, obstruction of justice, destruction of evidence, and intimidation of witnesses.

Here are a few to refresh memory so you may not be excused for casually pretending they don’t exist in the future:

• George Papadopoulos, a Former Trump Campaign Foreign Policy Advisor who continued in that role after Trump became President. He was convicted on October 5, 2017 for lying to the FBI regarding communications, on behalf of and with the encouragement Trump Campaign, with Russians aimed at getting dirt on Hillary Clinton from Russian hacked emails.

• LTG. Michael Flynn, former DNI for the Trump administration and campaign “LOCK HER UP” cheerleader was convicted on December 1, 2017 for lying to the FBI and regarding contacts and communications with Russian officials and agents on behalf of the Trump transition team.

• Richard Pinedo: was convicted February 2, 2018 for helping the indicted Russian individuals and companies in their meddling in the Presidential election.

• Alex Van der Zwaan: The son-in-law of a Russian oligarch plead guilty on February 20, 2018 for lying to the FBI regarding his communications with Rick Gates and Paul Manafort on behalf of pro-Russian Federation elements in the Ukraine.

• Rick Gates: On February 23, 2018 Rick Gates strikes a plea agreement and pleads guilty to multiple counts for conspiracy to defraud the United States and making false statements.

• Paul Manafort, you know that guy, the Trump Campaign Manager who was indicted for allegedly managing highly developed conspiracy of co-operation between the Trump campaign and the Russian leadership, and who used foreign policy advisor, Carter Page, and others as intermediaries to carry it out. Then was thrown in jail again for attempted witness tampering.

In connection with the above are the indictments of over two dozen FSB and GRU agents in the past 18 months. This isn’t to say that they are all guilty, innocence until guilt is proven is a allegedly a hallmark of the American legal system, though it’s usually predicated on socio-economic status above all else.

Trinity Tanner