Local Group Offers Self Defense Training For All Ages

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

Some say one of the most crucial elements in life today is the ability to protect yourself and those you care about. Women’s Defense Weaponry Training Center Inc, tries to enable people to do just that. While the name does imply that it is a women’s only group, be assured they are a co-ed organization.

The focus of the organization is on empowering women, seniors, teens, college-bound students and the disabled to feel secure in being able to keep themselves safe.

The club began in 2012, but recently became a non-profit organization. The group had received grants last year from the NRA to enable it to buy equipment and to train its volunteers and staff.

Staff and volunteers consist of retired military and police, NRA certified instructors, martial arts trainers and top-rated gun academy graduates.

The group offers classes for all ages and abilities. Last year the Center was able to host a class for one of the Moapa Valley 4H groups. Members in attendance of the class ranged in age from 2 ½ years old to adults.

Peggy Pope, one of the organizing members of the Center said that the group was happy to help these youngsters, both in age and heart, feel better about protecting themselves.

“You do not need a gun to protect yourself,” Pope says.

Pope became acutely aware that her personal safety was in jeopardy in 2012. During this time she was threatened by several members of in internet scam that she had made public. She said this was the first time that she had every really considered herself a possible target of violence.

Since that time she has become a prize winning marksman and a firearms instructor.

But Pope is quick to point out that the Center is not a one-man-show. There are several people who work with and volunteer with the group.

Pope is excited to let everyone know that she will soon be moving to Moapa Valley from her current residence in Mesquite. By doing this, she believes that the center will be able to reach a wider variety of people by appealing to a Las Vegas clientele as well.

There is also membership group, Women’s Defense Weaponry Club. The group consists of 40-50 people, men and women with an annual fee of $50. They hold club shoots, practice concealed weapon draw, target practice and live scenarios.

The main goal of either organization is to make one feel safe and to help people become aware of the safety concerns their surroundings, Pope said.

More information about self-defense classes through Women’s Defense Weaponry Training Center is available at www.womensdefensiveweaponry.org.