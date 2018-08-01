Local NHS Chapter Holds Successful Community Blood Drive

Share this article:

By GABRIELLE SHIOZAWA

Moapa Valley Progress

If you know there are vampires lurking in the gym, it’s probably not a good idea to pay them a visit. Yet locals of all ages came in droves to a community blood drive held at the Old Overton Gym on Thursday, July 26. The United Blood Services made a goal to have at least 20 units of blood donated at the event, and by the end of the day, they had received 30.

“I thought it was a great opportunity to serve the community,” commented local teen, Emilie Barraza, a first-time blood donor. “Even though I was a little nervous, I’m glad I had the opportunity to help someone in need.”

Harry Shade, a donor recruitment representative for United Blood Services, similarly remarked that he loves the work he does because it allows him to give back to the community.

“I know everything I do with this will directly benefit others,” said Shade.

Shade referred to blood donation as a ripple effect. Because blood can be split into three separate parts—platelets, red blood cells, and plasma—each unit donated can help save the lives of up to three different people.

“But it’s not just three,” Shade elaborated. “Those three have friends and families. With one donation, you’re affecting tens of thousands of people.”

In May, Moapa Valley High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society earned the United Blood Services division title by facilitating the donation of a total of 198 units of blood by the end of the school year through its blood drive events. This year, the local NHS chapter hopes to retain that title. But they’re aiming for the stars. Their goal is to have at least 250 units of blood donated by May 2019.

Mark your calendars: the next local blood drive will be held on September 25 at Moapa Valley High School.

Be a hero—donate blood!