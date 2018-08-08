Infowest Acquires Vivint Wireless In Southern Utah

Share this article:

Regional wireless internet service provider, InfoWest, Inc., as month announced the acquisition of the Southern Utah Vivint Wireless network. Vivint Wireless provided Internet service to thousands of customers within the area of Washington, Iron and Sevier counties.

“We are proud to say that InfoWest has a long history of quality service and are confident customers will continue to have the same reliable and dependable Internet they have come to expect,” said Paul Haynie of Vivint Wireless.

“Vivint did a great job building and growing their wireless Internet in Southern Utah,” said InfoWest President and CEO Kelly Nyberg. “Our main objective now is to continue to provide the ultimate Internet experience to every customer in our growing network.”

InfoWest anticipates the full transition needed to integrate networks will be complete within the next few months.

“We are excited about the faster speeds and increased reliability this expansion brings to our customers,” said Nyberg.

With this new acquisition, InfoWest will manage almost two hundred tower locations across Central and Southern Utah and Southern Nevada. InfoWest will continue deploying the most advanced and reliable High Speed Internet equipment to ensure its services are among the best in the nation.

For more information about InfoWest and the services they provide visit www.infowest.com.