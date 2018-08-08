Job Fair To Offer Special Pre-Event For Employers

Share this article:

Local workforce development organization Mesquite Works will be holding its third Job Fair of 2018 on Wednesday, August 22 from 9 am to 1 pm at the Rising Star Sports Ranch in the Grand Ballroom at 333 N. Sandhill Blvd. in Mesquite.

At this event job applicants will be able to introduce themselves to area employers, present a resume, discuss job openings and even arrange for an interview.

All new to this job fair will be a special opportunity aimed at businesses and employers throughout the region. Prior to the job fair’s 9:00 am opening, a special ‘Coffee and Treats’ event will be held at 8 am for employers only.

Speakers from workforce development organizations like Nevada Job Connects, Silver State Works, Workforce Innovations for New Nevada (WINN), Workforce Connections and Vegas PBS will be presenting information about their programs. These groups will present ideas on how employers can better recruit quality employees and provide incentives in hiring new employees. Also discussed will be the effective training of employees in certain strategic industries, assisting employees with supportive services after they are hired and gaining access to over 6,000 online courses at Vegas PBS.

These representatives will be available throughout the Job Fair to discuss needs and interests with the employers there.

For job seekers, the room will be full of opportunities as is typical at Mesquite Works Job Fairs. Employers will include Do It Best Corp., Primex Plastics, Highland Manor of Mesquite, Andrus Transportation, Mesquite Gaming, Express Employment Professionals, Eagles Landing, City of Mesquite, Eureka Resort Wendy’s Restaurant and more.

“This is an excellent opportunity to meet the people who make the hiring decisions,” said Job Fair coordinator Linda Rino. “Bring your updated resume and dress for success!”

Rino also encouraged job seekers who may need help with updating resumes or with preparing for interviews to contact the Mesquite Works office at 702-613-0699 to make an appointment for a consultation.

For employers who want to arrange for a booth at the Job Fair, information is available by calling Linda Rino at 801-755-1124 or emailing information@mesquiteworksnv.org.