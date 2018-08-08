Mesquite Chamber Holds Annual Golf Tournament

Share this article:

By WESLIE STRATTON

Moapa Valley Progress

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce hosted its 13th annual golf tournament fundraiser at the Conestoga Golf Club on Saturday, August 4. Local businesses and community members participated in the event.

The festivities actually began on August 3 with a chip-chip, putt-putt, giddy-up Chamber mixer sponsored by College of Southern Nevada.

“This is the first year we’ve done a putting and chipping contest,” Chamber President and CEO Jayne Kendrick said, adding that it provided an extra element of fun to the event.

Of the 20 participants Justine Jackson won the putting contest with a 65-foot putt along with Craig Demos who won the chipping competition.

A horse race consisting of 23 two-person teams was won by Brian Wursten and Rob Wursten. Second place was tied due to an injury on the course between the Shadrick/Montoya team and the Shields/Tickner. One player fractured his heel and was unable to continue.

A raffle made up of sponsored items such as golf gear and accessories was open to participants. A grand prize trip to Hawaii was won by Ed Ramsey.

The main event began on Saturday morning in a shotgun start with various teams of four beginning on different holes of the course.

“The reason we do that is to get players out fast,” Kendrick said.

According to Chamber Chairman Jeff Powell this method allows participants to be able to play the course in four and a half hours before the heat of the day sets in.

Teams consisted of representatives from various businesses including Primex, Reliance Connects, Southwest Gas, ERA Brokers, Washington Federal, Mesquite Gaming and more.

“This is one of the Chamber’s biggest fundraisers,” Kendrick said. “Proceeds go to cover the cost of operating the Chamber.”

Powell added that the organization is a not for profit agency that offers programs for its members and the surrounding area.

“This is a great tool for marketing the Chamber of Commerce and networking,” he said.

According to Powell the tournament event was sponsored by 30 to 40 companies and businesses.

“Some companies put two to three teams in,” he said, adding that this year’s tournament was sold out of golf spots by the first of July.

“Every year has gotten bigger and better,” he said.

Powell, along with his wife Janette and team members Daryl Graham and Rudy Gonzalez won the tournament.

“We’re a strong team!” Janette Powell said.

Second place winners from the Master Villas team consisted of Jeff Jacobson, Chad Klein, Ryan Beaza and Bill Mitchell.

Third place went to the Conestoga Sun City Mesquite team of Craig Demos, Phil Crapo, Mark Whetzel and Jadden Whetzel.

Participants enjoyed lunch following the event.

“Hamburgers and hotdogs for 130 hungry people,” Kendrick said, “I think it went very well.”

She said that everyone seemed to have a good time.

“Especially considering how hot the temperatures were,” Kendrick added, “(The participants) were the true heroes of the day.”