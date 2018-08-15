A New Beginning

Share this article:

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

Backpacks, lunch boxes, pencils, pens, and paper, herds of yellow buses, school bells ringing, and the early morning scramble to be on time. It was the first day of school on Monday, August 13 – the sure sign that summer break has officially come to an end.

The first day of school in Moapa Valley went well, with principals and teachers commenting on how smooth the transition from summer vacation to school-is-back-in-session went.

“We are off to a great start,” said Shawna Jesson, Principal of Grant M. Bowler Elementary School. “The teachers have worked so hard on their lesson plans, and their rooms look so cute.”

The school’s 650 students assembled in the school yard bright and early on Monday. They were all able to find their classrooms and get quickly settled in. There were a few who weren’t so sure about being in school, but teachers and staff helped calm their nerves so they could head off to class.

Ken Paul, Principal of W. Mack Lyon Middle School remarked, “With the exception of a glitch in one of the two chillers that provide air conditioning for our school, things went so well.”

“The teachers, support staff, and office staff have done a remarkable job of having everything ready for our students,” Paul added. “The sixth graders were a little confused trying to figure out lockers and scheduling, but it won’t take long for them to be old hands at this middle school stuff.”

With a count of 422 students at Lyon, the school was bustling.

Things started well at the Moapa Valley High School as well on Monday.

“The first day went off without a hitch,” said MVHS Principal Hal Mortensen who also serves as principal at Ute Perkins Elementary School in Moapa. “It was the same at Perkins Elementary. Everything is good.”

“I expect us to have a fabulous year at both schools,” Mortensen added. “Technology is going to be a big focus for all of our students, and they are so excited.”

The high school’s 540 students brought a spark of energy with them as they navigated the halls.

The 180 students at Perkins came in ready to learn. There were a few there who were unsure of what they thought about being in school. But with the assistance of teachers and staff, their fears were put to rest and they cheerfully went to their classrooms.

Students at each school had a lot to say on their first day back after summer break. One senior at the high school was overheard to say, “Man, this year is going to go so fast!” Another said, “It’s so early.” A seventh-grade boy commented, “I’m happy to see my friends.” An eighth-grade girl said, “I’m excited to be back.” Even the elementary school kids had something to say. “I love my teacher,” and “I can’t wait for lunch.”

Yes, summer is officially over…except for the heat! School is back in session.

If the first day of school is any indication of how the rest of the year will be for the administrators, teachers, staff, and students, we can expect great things to happen in all of the local schools.