No One Asked Me But… (August 15, 2018)

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but… The CCSD Board of Trustees, controlled by the “Gang of Four”, has once again come up with a “decisive” vote on an issue confronting the board. Over the objections of most of the people of Clark County, the board approved a Trans-gender policy. Of course, it was a 4-3 vote. This is a board that would vote 4-3 on whether or not the sun comes up in the East and sets in the West. The “Gang of Four” is controlled by Trustee Edwards, who fortunately will be term limited out as of January of 2019.

Superintendent Jesus Jara was selected on a 4-3 vote, not real reassuring. The only relief the new superintendent can have is that even if the Board of Trustees were to vote 4-3 to fire him. over any issue other than malfeasants in office, he will still have over one-million-dollar payoff. This reminds me of the story of the company CEO who was sick and the board voted 4-3 to wish him a complete recovery.

Who make up the “Gang of Four”? Linda Cavazos, Deanna Wright, Lola Brooks and their leader Carolyn Edwards. Who are the “Little Three”? Kevin Child, Linda Young and our very own Chris Garvey. Kevin Childs is up for re-election this November. If indeed the Gang Four is really sincere in their desire equitable and private bathroom and bedroom facilities during school activities, let me offer an alternative.

On a 4-3 vote the Board of Trustees should instruct the facilities people to renovate all restroom and shower facilities in a single occupancy use. They should develop a policy that all students on school trips will have a single occupancy room. I really don’t see how what pronoun a child chooses to be called should be an issue. The Board of Trustees could develop a policy instructing teachers and administrators to address the student by name only. Problem solved. Now let’s see if the “Gang of Four” can do anything about the fact that the district they oversee is the main reason the State of Nevada’s education system is ranked as the 49th worst education system in the United States.

No one asked me but… The last two men standing in the Battle at Bunkerville have been adjudicated. These were two men who were photographed, apparently by drones, with their rifles pointing, at a range of over 500 yards, at BLM officials on the day cowboys demanded and got the cattle BLM had rustled in the Gold Butte area released.

Eric Parker and Scott Drexler were originally charged with felonies including assault and threatening a federal officer. Each man eventually pleaded to a single count of obstruction of a court order, a misdemeanor. Judge Gloria Navarro sentenced Drexler to time served even though prosecutors asked for at least five years of probation. Eric Parker was sentenced to one year of supervised release and is to have no contact with any of his co-defendants.

Has the federal government given up the Battle of Bunkerville? Not really. They asked Judge Navarro to reconsider her decision to dismiss the charges against Cliven Bundy whose cattle were at the center of the BLM rustling. She has refused to so. Rather than take their lumps and go home, the federal government has indicated it will appeal the judge’s decision. One must wonder how any right-thinking court would allow the federal government to go on with this charade of justice when one reviews all of the legal violations the federal government participated in in hopes of closing down the cattle operation of a small Nevada rancher and his family.

But one must also realize that the appeal would end up in the most corrupt court in the United States: the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. This is the court that the BLM stated with pride in a similar case involving a Nye County rancher, “Wait till we appeal to the Ninth Circuit Court of appeals, that’s our court.” “Our court” did reverse a seventeen-million-dollar settlement won by the Nye county rancher.

No one asked me but… Here are 3 stories I am tired of hearing about. Number one is the issue of Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election. This includes Trump’s campaign collusion with the Russians. Was there collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians?

It has been over a year now and even with all of the threats and actual prosecution of Trump campaigners, there has been no evidence of collusion presented. If there had been any proof of collusion we would know for it would have been leaked by now. Did the Russians attempt to influence our election?

Of course they did, and they will attempt to influence our next election. This is a standard practice of all major nations as they attempt to influence regime around the world. The United States is one of the worst offenders of meddling in other nations politics. Let me point you to the Middle-east and South America where we have gone so far as to help overthrow governments violently.

Number two is the October 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas. It was a major tragedy and we should do all we can to make sure it does not happen again. But it is time to let it go and move on. The slogan Vegas Strong is a misnomer. If Vegas were strong, it would have moved on by now. I wonder if the powers that control the selling of Las Vegas as a vacation destination don’t realize that continually dwelling on the mass shooting makes Las Vegas a less than desirable place to spend one’s leisure hours. I don’t know about you but the continual depiction of violence in Las Vegas does not act as a lure for me.

Number three is the continued hype for the Golden Knights hockey team. This may be just because I don’t like hockey. They had a great season. The story they wrote is one of the most improbable in the sports world. A start up team made up of casts offs, has beens, and never weres almost took the Stanley Cup. I get that it is amazing; however, I am tired of seeing what I suppose is a gila monster in a Knights jersey. I am not sure what a gila monsters has to do with Golden Knights let alone hockey. Give it a rest, enough is enough, the season is over, you finished second.

Thought of the week… Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.

– George Washington