Celebrating A New School Year

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

Students of Moapa Valley High School gathered at Logandale Park on Tuesday, Aug. 14, for the annual Back to School Bash. This school tradition dates back far enough that no one can really remember when it first began.

The student council provided plenty of food and fun for the returning MVHS students. This year featured a water fight, volleyball, Frisbee, a giant slip n slide (helped out by the volunteer fire department) and of course, the annual belly flop contest.

Arriving shortly after 6:00 pm, teens were greeted by music and fun. Senior Shyanne Matheson said she went to the bash to, “hang out with my friends. Its my senior year and you gotta make as many memories as you can.”

The students appreciated the non-structured activities as they wandered around the different events. One of the most popular, was the water slip and slide. The school brought an old vinyl billboard poster and gallons of dish soap. Using the water cannon from the fire department, the bubbles began to fly.

All grade levels found their way to the slide. Spectators were treated to races, group sliding and individual exhibitions. All were fun to watch.

The crowd was lovingly cooled off by the fire trucks, “oops” was jokingly heard from the volunteers running the fire hoses.

Student Micaela Leavitt was honest in her answer as to why she attended the event. “It’s to see if those who claim to have abs, actually do,” she said laughing.

After the hot dogs were devoured and the students were covered in soap, the crowd made their way to the Logandale Pool. Several county lifeguards were on hand to keep a careful watch on the antics of the kids.

Finally, it was time for the belly flop contest. Yes, belly flop contest. Boys from all 4 grade levels volunteered to slap the water hard with their bodies. The boys lined up one by one and took their stance on the diving board. Jumping into the air with the objective was to make the biggest flop.

One round was down and five finalists were chosen. In the end, there can be only one winner and that was senior, Milo Farnsworth. Farnsworth earned a $10 gift card to McDonalds for his efforts.

Whether a freshman or a senior, the sentiment was the same, “We came to make memories”, said senior Kennadie Burt.

The Bash was a success. Everyone was fed and appeared to have a great time. The student body wanted to thank the 30 members of the student council and the faculty of MVHS for such a memory making event.