‘Give and Take’ Event Helps With Back To School Expenses

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

Getting ready to send the kids back to school is always a little stressful, especially when it comes to stretching already thin budgets. But last week a group of LDS women set out to give local families a hand in that regard.

The LDS Relief Society organizations of the Logandale Third and Fourth Wards sponsored a Back-to-School ‘Give and Take’ event at the Logandale Stake Center on Tuesday, August 7.

The idea for the event was presented at a planning meeting where the Relief Society presidencies from both wards coordinated together on how best to minister to the needs of families living in the valley.

“Back to school is so expensive!” explained Aimee Houghtalen, one of the event organizers. “We wanted to find a way to help alleviate some of the stress and financial burdens that come with this time of the year.”

Members of each ward were asked to donate items they no longer used. Before long, bags of clothing, shoes, school supplies, backpacks, and lunch boxes began appearing on Houghtalen’s front porch.

“My neighbor told me he couldn’t figure out why people were dropping their garbage on my porch,” Houghtalen laughed. “Once I told him what we were doing, he was relieved.”

“We were worried that we might not have enough stuff,” Houghtalen said. “But we used every table we could find at the church to display the items.”

The organizers spent most of the day on Tuesday setting everything up. Clothing was neatly folded and displayed by size and type, and each table was beautifully and tastefully organized. There were banners and even a table set with delicious treats for the shoppers.

Then families were encouraged to come, look through the donated items and pick what they could use. Everything was free.

The turn-out on Tuesday evening was better than anyone expected. Words of appreciation were in abundance.

“My kids were so excited!” one mom remarked. “I wouldn’t have been able to provide even a small portion of what we found here.”

“It was a great opportunity to shop with friends,” said Houghtalen. “So many times, we are in hunter/gatherer mode when we school shop. We have our lists and tight schedules. This was just a nice time to browse and shop.”

When asked about the success of the event, Houghtalen was quick to say that everyone involved, from the organizers to those who donated items to those who provided snacks to those who came to shop, everyone contributed to its success.

“We hope to make this a yearly tradition, and we hope other organizations will follow suit,” Houghtalen said.