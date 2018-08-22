House Fire Victims Grateful For Community Help

Share this article:

By NICK YAMASHITA

Moapa Valley Progress

It was a phone call that he would never forget. Moapa resident Jacob Huerta was at the AM/PM in Glendale when he received a call from his girlfriend, Chanel Humbert, telling him that their house was on fire. He rushed back home, making it in less than 5 minutes only to see his home totally engulfed in flames.

On July 25 at approximately 7:30 pm, the Huerta family lost their home to a fire. The cause of the blaze is still uncertain. But everything was lost. Their clothes, their furniture, their belongings everything was gone! The losses even included a family dog that remains missing.

On the good side, Jacob, Chanel and their 3-month old son were safe and sound with no injuries or harm.

It was then that they saw the miracle of the community that they live in. The residents of Moapa Valley, hearing of the tragedy, rose to the occasion. They helped with donations to provide clothing, food and more to the Huerta family that had lost so much.

Jacob stated that there was so many physical donations that they did not have anymore room for it all. They were able to go through and pick out what they needed and send the rest to benefit others through thrift stores such as Deseret Industries.

Friends and family members stepped in to set up ways of helping them regain financial loss. Lexie Moore and Zola Johnson helped set up a Facebook Page which had links to PayPal for money donations and to Amazon for Amazon Lists which helps get things needed by ordering through Amazon for donations. The Jacob and Chanel Fire Recover Facebook Page has helped raise awareness of the family’s predicament and need of help.

The community stepped in with providing food, furniture and lots of clothes.

Huerta expressed a very deep gratitude and respect to the community for all the physical demands but expressed the fact that his family is no longer in need of physical items.

The Huerta’s are still in need of financial support, however. The family is currently residing at Jacob’s father’s house until they can regain their financial losses and get their own place. ‘

Huerta stated that he was indeed very blessed to have been raised in such a loving and wonderful place with such amazing and incredible people. With the help of Moapa Valley, the Huerta family is well on their way to restarting a new life and overcoming this tragedy.

If interested in donating to the Jacob and Chanel Fire Recover efforts, visit the Facebook page at the following link https://www.facebook.com/groups/206286200037304/ or by searching “Jacob and Chanel Fire Recover” on Facebook.

Once again, the Huerta family sincerely thanks all of those who donated or helped them out in this time of tragedy and need.