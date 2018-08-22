LETTER: Editorial Evoked Vivid Mental Images

Share this article:

Dear Progress (aka Vernon Robison):

I really liked the imaginative and well thought out School Board editorial (CCSD Trustees Join The Circus: PROGRESS Aug. 15, 2018).

As one who has attended way too many hours of CCSD School Board meetings to count, your circus allegories created vivid mental images.

Among the many favorite one liners was “No matter what circus acts of self-justification were performed by these contortionist trustees . . .” That was great on so many levels.

Amazing that you do this week after week. That has to be draining. I hope others appreciate your efforts, instead of “fake news.”

Lindsey Dalley