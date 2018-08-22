McDonald’s Takes Trip Down Memory Lane For 20th

Share this article:

By NICK YAMASHITA

Moapa Valley Progress

He reached in and pulled out a clear plastic, medium-sized tote box. Everyone inside the restaurant watched with anticipation.

Overton McDonald’s owner, David Price, brought the box over and opened it. He began pulling out all sorts of items and laid them out on a table for all to see. There were shirts, letters, photos and even VHS tapes.

The local McDonald’s restaurant celebrated it’s 20-year anniversary of business in Moapa Valley on Saturday, August 18. The restaurant staff started the celebration by opening a hollowed-out cabinet that held a time capsule placed there when the McDonald’s held its grand opening back in 1998.

Emotions ran high for owners, David and Collette Price, community members, former and current employees and more. When asked how it was to be celebrating 20 years in Moapa Valley, Dave Price said that it was unbelievable that it had been 20 years. He expressed gratitude for the community support during that time.

“Without the community, we would not be here today,” he said.

Attendees took time to discover treasures and memories from 1998, captured in the time capsule. Such items as a Bush CD album and a Hanson poster showed off the past music tastes. A collection of the 1st Beanie Baby toys given out by McDonald’s, burger wrappers, price lists and even a Happy Meal box featuring Mulan was present.

The history of Moapa Valley was the highlight of the event. There were photos of the grand opening of Overton McDonald’s, pictures of former employees, school yearbooks, compilations of writings from all three local schools in Overton and Logandale.

There were a large group letters from Mrs. Bradley’s 7th Grade English class predicting what the students thought Moapa Valley, and the world, would be like in 20 years. Some of the predictions have not come true while others were close.

A prediction by then 7th-grader Brandon Rust stated that Moapa Valley would be “big enough to have a Wal-Mart and be big like Las Vegas, have flying cars, and women ruling politics including a woman president.

Other students predicted professional sports lives for themselves while girls predicted being married to their local crushes.

Then there was some like Christina Cooper who stated that the fashion in clothes and everything would be sparkly and bright colors.

Trisha Johnston predicted that school kids would not longer use “notebooks or textbooks. At school everyone will carry around a laptop computer.”

Erin Anderson predicted that “the music I listen to will be on the oldies channel, like my mom and dad’s music is now.”

In the time capsule, there were also pictures of the staff and students of all the schools. One photo featured then-local police Officer Dan Swanson with Ronald McDonald.

Customers and on-lookers laughed and talked, relating memories of the 1990’s. They cried, they smiled, they excitedly fingered through the yearbooks, the letters and all the treasures.

On June 1, 1998, David and Collette Price from Mesquite, NV opened the doors on Moapa Valley’s 1st McDonald’s franchise. They didn’t know what to expect but took the chance. In 20 years, they have seen a remodel of the place about 6-8 years ago, a change in cooking processes, use of fresh beef on hamburgers, development of $1,000-$2,000 scholarships for local students every year, changes of menus, start of McCafé signature drinks, and many faces come and go.

But a few of the people have not left. Employee Heather Lott has worked there for 19 years ever since she was in high school. Manager Rachel Paice has workjed there for 16 years.

Richard Mabry, who built this McDonald’s for Keller Construction, now lives in the community. Mabry stated that he was proud to be part of it all. “Doesn’t seem like 20 years,” he said. “It is really neat to build something that lasts.”

The golden arches have brought golden moments and golden smiles to Moapa Valley people. Hopefully that will continue for another 20 years.

All the time capsule items are on display now for a limited time at Overton McDonald’s. Another time capsule is being considered to be resealed at the location.