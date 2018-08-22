Mesquite insurance agency celebrates with ribbon cutting event

Share this article:

By WESLIE STRATTON

Moapa Valley Progress

Bridge Insurance in Mesquite hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new business on Thursday, Aug. 16. Those who attended the celebration enjoyed refreshments and the opportunity to visit with insurance specialists Susan Forsyth and Mary Bundy.

The business has been in operation at the Mesquite location at 111 E. Mesquite Boulevard since March but is now gearing up for open enrollment on October 15.

According to Forsyth, the business specializes in solutions for seniors. “We bridge the gap in your Medicare insurance,” she said.

The main focus of Bridge Insurance is to help individuals with Medicare supplements, final expenses and life insurance.

“The largest generation that America has ever seen is the Baby Boomers,” Forsyth said. “It is important for them to have Medicare supplements.”

According to Forsyth, Medicare offers several different plans but none of them cover 100 percent of expenses. She said that one client has plan that left him with $3,000 worth of out of pocket expenses on prescriptions.

“Medicare will pay 80 percent but what do you do with the other 20 percent?” she asked.

She said that Bridge Insurance will find a plan that meets the needs of each individual by assessing where they are at risk for high expenditures and bridging the gap.

Forsyth said that Bridge will also assist with final expenses, helping individuals determine how to cover burial and funeral costs as well as paying any bills that may be left behind after a death.

“We also have great products for life insurance,” she said.

Some of those options include a monthly payout after retirement as well as lump sum payout for emergencies.

Forsyth said that Bridge Insurance is also offering homebound service.

“We will come to them,” she said. “If they’re homebound they can call and I’ll get in my car and go to them.”

Forsyth can be reached by phone at (928) 201-5909.