MVPAC To Present Annual Talent Showcase Concert

The Moapa Valley Performing Arts Council will begin its 2018-19 season on Monday, August 27 with the annual Moapa Valley Talent Showcase. This community talent show has been highlighting the local talent for more than 20 years. It will be held in the Ron Dalley Theater at Moapa Valley High School at 7:00 pm.

Serving as Masters of Ceremony for this year’s talent show will be Kelsea Burton and Kylee Landon from Marty Warburton and the Homegirls Bluegrass Band.

The talent showcase will offer a variety of performances on the program. Local children’s author, Myrna Foster, will be showcasing her published works, including poetry and illustrations. Returning favorites, such as The Nelson Family Band, the Pirate Motion Dance Team and the father-son duo of Vernon and Trenton Robison will also be performing.

The audience will enjoy several performances by a variety of young talent which will include Faith Kelly, Madelyn Marshall, McKenzie Matheson, Abby Leavitt, Evelyn Leavitt, Paisley Nelson, Macy Terril, and Kylie Neil from the Desert Dance Academy clogging team; Keshlyn Phillipenas, Eilee Phillipenas, Eliza Burt, Heidi Player, Alice Player, Evelyn Reid, Olivia Reid, Jane Warburton, and Mae Warburton singing Remember Me; Sam Jolley and Coy Overson with a piano and violin duet.

This year the program will also include new local talent, such as, Mrs. Olafson’s tumbling team, the Bailey Family quartet, and vocal soloists Payne Morrow and McKenzie Huff.

Tickets for the talent show will be $8 for adults, $6 for senior citizens and students, and $30 for a family pass. Season tickets will also be available at the door. All proceeds from the program will go to the Arts Council fund for future performances in the valley.

All events are sponsored in part by MVPAC, Individual Partners for the Arts which include, Nevada Arts Council, America First Credit Union, Grant & Laurel Bushman, MV Telephone Company, Dr. Lance K. Robertson, MV Chamber of Commerce, and Board of County Commissioners.