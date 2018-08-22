Under New Management But Alive And Well

Share this article:

By GWENDOLYN WEILER

Moapa Valley Progress

Mary Kaye Washburn, president of the Moapa Valley Revitalization Project (MVRP), stands in the morning light outside of Grant M. Bowler Elementary school bagging apples—eight per bag. She has been here since 5 a.m. helping to prepare for the hundreds of local families who will soon be arriving for food.

Saturday morning, August 18, marked the second month that the MVRP has been in charge of managing the Three Square mobile pantry. The food pantry comes to the elementary school on the third Saturday of every month.

The Three Square food pantry first came to Moapa Valley in April 2016. It was the brainchild of former Moapa Valley resident Bren McClean. McClean managed the local program until June 2018 when she moved to Pahrump. The responsibility has since passed to the MVRP which officially took over the program in July.

“Being able to be a part of the food bank truly was an amazing experience,” McClean said. “Seeing people get up at 5 am to be at the school, ready to work hard for the people of the Valley that need it, was rewarding.”

Mike Cope, an advisor for the local JustServe.com effort, said that he comes every month with his 10-year-old granddaughter, Leah Gifford. “That what life’s all about—serving and helping people,” Cope said.

Three Square provides nutritious food for any family that feels it needs it. There is no qualification process necessary. Patrons stay in their car as they drive through the Bowler parking lot. They provide only their names and how many families they are picking up for. Volunteers then load the food in their cars for them.

Wes Fisher of Overton, 81, said he picks up and delivers food for about 40 families each month. He is a chairman at the Senior Center and a volunteer for the USDA Commodities program for low-income seniors.

“I have quite a few health problems,” Fisher said. “You have your good days and your bad days. Luckily, the deliveries have always crept up on my good days and I’m able to get through them.”

Washburn said volunteers are invited to come between 6 and 6:15 a.m. and can sign up through the JustServe.com website or the MVRP Facebook page, or just show up on that day.

“Even if it’s a last-minute decision, we’ll have work for them,” Washburn said.

Patrons are encouraged to come early, as cars begin to line up well before the food becomes available at 7:30 a.m. The event usually ends around 8:30 a.m., Washburn said.

Jeremy Brummett, the volunteer coordinator for the event, said, “The biggest impact is when you see, the next month, someone show up and say, ‘Hey, you gave me food last month. Now I’m here to help out.’ They want to give back. That, to me, is a true sign of gratitude.”