MVHS Boosters Host Sports Night

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

The weather was warm and the wind a little bothersome. But that didn’t seem to bother the many local families that came out for the Moapa Valley High School Sports Kick Off event which was held on Monday, Aug. 20.

This event has quickly become an annual tradition to Moapa Valley. Sponsored by the MVHS Booster Club, high school sports teams have been gathering at the beginning of the school year since 2014 to introduce themselves to the community. Each team sets up a booth or captivity and compete for a cash donation from the Booster Club.

Community members met at the high school and were treated to hamburgers and hot dogs provided generously by Simplot Silica. Simplot General Manager, Rex Simpson happily agreed for the company to donate all the food that was at the event. A big thank you also goes to the Moapa Valley Rotary Club for cooking all the food.

“Our community is always willing to help in any way they can,” said Booster Club President Kristen Uri. “Sports are a big part of our Valley life and celebrating the high school sports community with the Valley helps everyone come together.”

The event originally began several years ago when the new gym at the high school held its grand opening. Now the event has become an opportunity for the teams to raise extra money for their programs. It’s also a great time to sign up for membership with the Booster Club.

The teams also have a chance to win cash prizes. The booth with the best set up and community participation will win.

This year the top prize of $200 goes to the MVHS Cross Country team. Contestants found themselves in one of two lines. You either volunteered to be dunked, or you paid to try and dunk the volunteer. Either way there was a steady stream of people in both lines.

Boys’ Cross Country coach Gary Watkins told the Progress that the extra money earned will be used for hydration tools, such as water and Gatorade, entry fees, and anything else the team may need.

“We have to pay to get into every event,” Watkins said. “That adds up quickly.”

Second prize of $150 went to the Pirate Motion Dance team. The dancers kept the crowd entertained with line dancing to popular songs. Many youngsters were especially excited to “dance like the big kids.”

Third prize was claimed by the tennis team who had Spike Ball set up. They were awarded $100.

The final cash award of $50 was given to the volleyball team. The volleyball players had set up a net in the grass and had no less than 20 participants playing at all times.

“I think it is amazing that we live in a community with such spirit and pride,” said parent attendee Lauralyn Robison. “Supporting our athletes and school just seems second nature in this Valley. We are truly part of something special living here,”