New assisted living facility opens in Mesquite

By JIM CANFIELD

Moapa Valley Progress

Senior assisted living provider, Beehive Homes celebrated the grand opening of its newest building in Mesquite with the help of Mesquite mayor Al Litman, members of the city council, and officials from the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce. Mayor Litman was assisted by Gerald Hamilton, one of two owners of the Beehive Homes company, and Vicki Ramirez, building manager of both Mesquite facilities.

Litman was on hand to perform an Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday the 24. After the crowd gathered for the ribbon cutting, a celebration was held which included food catered by Los Lupes of Mesquite. The building staff went out of their way to provide everyone with tickets for prize drawings and gave away several gifts to all attendees.

The new Beehive Homes facility was built right across the street from the original building and is located at is slightly larger than the original building at 780 2nd South St. in Mesquite. The new building is similar to the original building but features one additional guest room and a larger common living room area for guests.

Several of the guest rooms in the new building had already rented with guests just waiting for approval to move in.

Hamilton said that, “Each guest is encouraged to decorate their rooms anyway they wish, this is their home!”

“Some of the attendees here today will be staying with us and have been watching this place go up for about a year,” Hamilton explained. “So they are as excited as we are.”

Ramirez said that the food service at the Beehive facilities was excellent. “All the food is cooked on site,” she said. “We have two weekday cooks and two weekend cooks. For breakfast, they may have bacon and eggs, pancakes or at their request cold cereal. Lunch is our biggest meal of the day. And for dinner we usually have something a little lighter. We also have two caregivers for each facility that are on site 24/7 to assist with any personal care required.”

During the Open house, attendees were encouraged to walk around and view the rooms and examine the entire facility. Each of the 16 individual rooms comes with a private bathroom, with handheld shower heads and shower benches for safety.

Beehive Homes is located at 780 2nd South St. Mesquite, NV 89027. Information is available by calling 702-373-2766