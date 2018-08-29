No One Asked Me But… (August 29, 2018)

Share this article:

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but… America has lost a great American: Senator John McCain. Most recently Senator McCain showed his integrity in making the deciding vote that kept the Trump administration from repealing the Affordable Health Care Act.

Now I am not going to debate the merits of ObamaCare here. I have in the past explained my objection to a federal program that was designed to bolster the health insurance industry and did little to provide the promised universal health care for the American people. The point is that Senator McCain cast the deciding vote against repeal in the face of the wrath of his party and its President. This is a wrath that more often than not takes on the form of the petty ranting of a rejected lover.

If one is to contrast the two Republicans, John McCain and Donald Trump, one compares a veteran with high moral principles to a President who has never understood the office he is serving.

McCain served as an officer in the United States Navy and was held captive for five years in the infamous “Hanoi Hilton” during the Vietnam War. When this son of a Navy admiral was offered a chance to be repatriated ahead of his fellow prisoners, he refused to jump the line and waited his turn.

President Trump’s military career amounted to the attendance at a military school during his high school days. However, Mr. Trump found it necessary to criticize Senator McCain’s military career because he was captured while making a bombing run over North Vietnam.

When John McCain lost the Presidential election to Barack Obama, he graciously wished his young competitor the best during his term as President. After being elected President, Donald Trump continues his petty chant of “Lock her up” in reference to his opponent in the 2016 election.

Many of Senator McCain’s Democratic opponents in the Senate enjoyed a respectful and friendly, but adversarial, relationship with this Republican Senator. Senator McCain was a throwback to the days when legislative leaders could disagree without being disagreeable.

President Trump could well learn a lesson or two from Senator McCain. McCain’s ability to separate the person from the ideology is a lesson that would serve Donald Trump, the king of the abusive ‘tweet’, well. If one relies on Twitter for personal attacks does this make him a twit?

We could all learn a lesson from John McCain. Those who disagree with us are not necessarialy idiots, they are merely people who disagree with us. This does not mean you must agree with everyone.

This brings me to the thought I often quote; though I don’t know who originally said it: “I could agree with you, but then we would both be wrong.”

Mr. President, I understand that Maxine Watters disagrees with you and dislikes you and your policies immensely. She says stupid things. But you are the President! You don’t need to stoop to her level. Not every personal shot you take needs to be answered by an equally stupid retort.

When the President made a personal attack on John McCain’s military service, McCain did not retaliate in kind. He merely ignored the stupid statement.

When I ran to my older brother with hurt feelings from what someone had said about me, he would council me with this simple advice, “Consider the source.” Or as Forrest Gump’s mother told him, “Stupid is as stupid does.”

If the President would take council with Senator McCain, he would not give credence to the personal attacks coming from the left and consider the source. To acknowledge the criticism from another gives it a degree of credibility beyond the actual statement. The President needs to learn that nothing stops a person colder than to be ignored.

Enough said, nothing I can say here can enhance the legacy of Senator John McCain; his lifetime of service to his nation has said it all. Our hearts go out to this great man and his family. May he pass from this earth with the dignity that he displayed the 82 years he was here.

No one asked me but… We have elections coming up in November. This brings one to the place where he/she must consider what to do?

Now this is easy for dyed in the wool Republicans and Democrats. There is a party line to be toed. I do not fault those who have party loyalty. There are reasons for people to find a party and stick with it no matter what. Even so, sometimes even this loyalty is challenged by individuals the Party selects. The last Presidential election is a great example of that. Party loyalists had to hold their noses and vote for either Trump or Clinton.

I talked with a friend the other day who, like me, is not a party loyalist. He asked how could anyone vote for Trump? I told him I had a one-word answer for everyone who ask that question, “Hillary.” He confirmed he voted for Hillary because of one word, “Donald.” I can respect him for that.

One can only hope the national political parties will offer better alternatives in the next election.

We have an off-year election and there will be no Presidential candidate to pick. There will be a number of questions on the ballot, a Senate election, election of members to the House of Representatives, State Legislators, and local offices to be filled.

The most interesting election for me is the one for State Assembly District 36. This rather large and widespread Assembly District includes Logandale and Moapa. Those in this district will have a choice between a respected educator, Leslie Romanov (D), whose only drawback is that she supports Planned Parenthood, an abortionist organization; or Dennis Hof (R), who is an owner of whorehouses throughout the State.

Those who are knee jerk party reactionaries will vote the party ticket. By the way, that used to be an option on old voting machines.

I must tell you I will vote for Romanov and will explain the vote in two words, “Dennis Hof.” Though I must also admit, I like most of what Leslie Romanov brings to the table.

Thought of the week… There never is a good time for tough decisions. …You have to pick courage and do it. Governance is about making tough, even unpopular, decisions.

– Jairam Ramesh