OPEN FORUM: Notes On Moapa Valley Fire District

By MARILYN KIRKPATRICK

Clark County Commissioner

First, let me apologize for the delivery of the fire dept. direction at the Town Hall meeting on Aug. 21. I had no idea that the actual volunteers were not aware of the discussions the fire board and I were having over the last six months. I would like to explain how we got here and what you can expect going forward. Believe me this was not done in a vacuum.

There had been continuous discussions among the fire chiefs about separating from Clark County Fire Department. My research showed that financially that would not work at this time for the community, so I asked what were the main issues and was told that response times for medical services during the day while volunteers were at work, I found that extremely troubling. The board wanted to do a study to see if they could separate and handle EMS calls and put in a pay for call service. I felt these were important issues needing to be addressed right away.

The fire board took on the by-laws to allow for the pay for call service, I started addressing the RFP (request for proposal) for EMS service, as we worked through the process the board was originally misinformed that the Fire District could bid to run the EMS service, but after much research and conversations, it was determined by the District Attorney’s office that they were not eligible, which I informed the fire board of that on a Saturday in June, and made it clear we were moving forward with the RFP.

The week before the Town Hall, I received an email from a Fire Chief stating calls were much improved and they would like an opportunity to take on the EMS service as they have always done, once again I replied, the RFP was going to happen; beside the fact that the RFP was in process and cannot be stopped, I simply cannot risk public safety and believe this is the right move at this time, again I apologize for that delivery at the Town Hall.

I know that there is a concern that the board does not have enough autonomy, they will surely have more now that the correct structure is being put in place by the Board of County Commissioners.

With autonomy comes responsibility and that is a slow crawl before we walk. The board is advisory in nature and will send recommendations to the Fire Commission to ensure the needs of the valley are met, we also need two more residents to submit applications to be on the new seven-member fire board and we will need a qualified volunteer fire chief until such time the board advises the Fire Commission/County that they would like to hire and pay someone for that position.

It is important to note the RFP was written to ensure EMS workers are to be from the Moapa Valley area and the contract is for 12 months, and will be evaluated throughout that time.

While I did make the decision based on what I feel is in the best interest of the residents, I have asked that the fire board take the question to a ballot, if they decide to separate from Clark County in the future, because I think it is important that you, the residents, know all the facts and take part in that decision.

I love Nevada and the rural parts of my district and I am proud to represent you, and I will always put your safety above all else. If you have specific questions about any of this, please feel free to call my office at 702-455-3504.