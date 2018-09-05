Senior Living Facility Holds Groundbreaking

By WESLIE STRATTON

Moapa Valley Progress

Mesa Valley Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, August 23 to celebrate the new facility to be located at 1328 Bertha Howe Ave. in Mesquite. The 78-unit senior living community is expected to open for residency in fall of 2019.

The facility will offer 54 assisted living homes with floor plan options that include private studio, studio deluxe, one and two-bedroom with a single bath, and two-bedroom with a double bath. Private studio and semi-private studio apartments are also available.

Mission Senior Living Vice President of Finance Mike Deines attended the ceremony.

“This is a proud day for Mission Senior Living and we’re excited to be part of this community,” Deines said. “We’re here to serve and be a resource for the community’s seniors and their family members.”

According to Vice President of Operations Sarah Green the facility has already secured six deposits from future residents of its apartments.

“What makes Mission Senior Living communities unique is our culture of caring, serving and improving lives,” Green said in a press release. “It’s genuine, and it creates a community where people can thrive and feel safe, loved, and cared for.”

Facility amenities will include a bistro and coffee nook, movie theater and concierge, barber shop and beauty salon, a wellness center and a private office for visiting physicians. It will also feature indoor gathering areas as well as enclosed outdoor courtyards with a grilling area, pergola, and putting green, along with raised garden boxes.

“Mesa Valley Estates is not just a building, it’s a home,” Green said.

Services will include prepared meals served in the dining room, housekeeping and laundry, transportation, exercise programs, a full-time nurse on staff and an emergency call system, the release said.

A personalized service plan will be created for residents who need assistance with daily activities, such as medication management, dressing and bathing.

According to the company, the community plans to employ approximately 45 people with 30 full-time positions and 15 part-time team members.

Deposits are currently being accepted. For more information, visit http://mesavalleyestates.net or call (702) 344-5050.