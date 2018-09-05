Talents Abound At MVPAC Show

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

The annual Moapa Valley Community Talent Show was held on Monday, August 27 and hosted by the Moapa Valley Performing Arts Council (MVPAC). This year’s show was under the direction of a local team including Logandale residents Emily Reid, Amy Warburton, and Keshia Phillipenas.

Kelsea Burton, of Cedar City, Utah, made her debut as Master of Ceremonies for the evening. She added a spark to the introduction of acts and entertained during set changes.

“I love that we are discovering new talent in the valley; especially for those of us that have been doing this for a long time,” said MVPAC board member Vicki Willard. “I hope to encourage those new to the valley or those with talents they are holding back to come and shine, at least for one night.”

First up was the clogging team from Desert Dance Academy directed by Corinne Messer. The group ranged in ages from third through sixth grades and entertained the crowd with a delightful routine to “We Know the Way” from the Disney movie, Moana.

A moving rendition of “Ashes” was performed by Kaylena Farley. Kaylena recounted the time her parents house burned and how they chose to rise from the ashes and make a positive experience from the tragedy.

Up next was the spunky trio of Payne and Ayden Morrow, and Kylee Farley performing “Hawaii” by the beach boys — all while sporting giant sunglasses and amazing straw hats.

The crowd enjoyed a medley from the Greatest Showman in the form of a piano and violin duet by the very talented Coy Overson and Sam Jolly.

Payne Morrow returned to the stage to channel Barry Manilow in “Weekend in New England.” The girls in the audience swooned to Payne’s effortless crooning.

The vocal trio of Sara Mills and Coy and Sage Overson treated the group to “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus. The trio harmonized beautifully as Sage accompanied them on the ukulele.

The stage lights went dark, the music began, and suddenly lights flashed on stage. Pirate Motion dance team, under the direction of Anjie Lee, pulled off a show stopper as they performed an intriguing flashlight dance to “The Greatest Show.” A surprising feature of the dance was Josh Lee who used a bow-staff and performed Tang Soo Do.

The Houston family has been a regular favorite at the talent show in past years. This year, father and daughter duo Rick and Alicia performed “Hallelujah.”

“Believer” was the song the local youth gymnastics team performed to. The group is under the direction of Cindy Olafson, and ranges in age from eight- to eleven-years. They did a wonderful job of entertaining the crowd with back bends, trampoline tricks walkovers, handsprings, and much more.

As the mats were cleared away, MVPAC president Lance Mortensen came to the stage to announced the Honoree of the Year. The gentleman chosen this year does not like to receive accolades; however, he is justly deserving of them. Vernon Robison began playing the piano at the tender age of six. He attended Cal State where he received his bachelor’s degree. He then moved to Boston where he earned his master’s degree at the New England Conservatory. Vernon spent many years as a freelance pianist and teaching. While he has accomplished many things in his life, his happiest accomplishment is that of husband, father, and grandfather.

After the award presentation, the crowd was treated to an amazing performance by McKenzie Huff. Moving the group to tears with her performance of “She Used To Be” from the musical The Waitress. Her smooth and heartfelt performance left the group in silence — that is until they broke out in roaring applause.

One of the undisputable favorites of the night was provided by the Leavitt family who performed Irish dancing to the music “Can’t Stop The Feeling.”

Published author Myrna Foster was on hand to read some of her poetry published by Highlights Magazine.

Dan Bailey finally realized a dream when he was joined on stage by his son Jono and daughter Emily Reid. Bailey enjoys any time he gets to perform with his children. They wooed the crowd with a guitar and vocal trio to the song “Seven Spanish Angels.”

Another family that has made a tradition of the talent show is the Nelson Family Band. This year, the crowd rode the “Orange Blossom Special” with the Nelson family.

Vernon Robison and his violinist son Trent performed Franz Schubert’s “Sonatina in D Major.”

Another “cute factor” was the performance of several young ladies singing “Remember Me” They were accompanied by Amy Reid on the guitar.

Last, but not least, M.C. Kelsea Burton gave an amazing impromptu performance singing “Don’t Rain On My Parade.”

One thing is certain: Moapa Valley has talent. When next year rolls around, don’t forget to pull that talent out of your closet and share it with the community.