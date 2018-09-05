The Outstanding People of Moapa Valley: Gene Houston: Letting Actions Speak Louder Than Words

By JIM VALLET

Moapa Valley Progress

I want to tell you about my friend, Gene Houston. A few years ago, there was a Saturday morning clean-up of the Muddy River around Lewis Street. This Chairman of the Moapa Valley Town Advisory Board (MVTAB) was waist-deep in the appropriately-named Muddy River collecting trash and dead vegetation. When he emerged with cuts and scrapes all over his arms and face, Gene attributed them to “having the paper-thin skin of old people.”

Gene is unreserved when speaking about his family, his faith, the people who have influenced his life, and telling stories about everything from surveying mining towns to daughter, Tiffany’s wedding.

But when it comes to talking about his own accomplishments, committees, and awards, this previously talkative soul becomes quite reserved. Humility is a virtue, but it makes researching an article of appreciation for all he has done very difficult.

When pressed, Gene finally admitted he decided early in his life that he wanted to let his actions speak louder than words, just like his friend and mentor, Alma Whipple, the former president of the Logandale Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who passed away in 2007.

Gene, the patriarch of the large Houston clan, is sincere. Father to eleven children and grandfather to 27 grandchildren — 30 by January — he is first and foremost, a family man.

Gene says the hardest part of being a parent is “realizing your children are not perfect.” He hopes his children will “become greater than we are.” He is proudest of “the respect our children have for us.” (He became emotional twice during our two-hour conversation: once when speaking about people who influenced him — his parents and Bill Belcher — and once when speaking about losing two of his eleven children.)

Gene has served on the MVTAB for over 20 years now. He served as its chairman for two years on, two years off, and two years on again in that pattern for many years.

Janice Ridondo, who has served for many years as the liaison between Clark County and the MVTAB had good things to say about Gene. “When seated on the Moapa Valley Town Board, Gene is clear, detailed, fair, and smart, seemingly without any effort,” said Ridondo.

Gene has served in the LDS Church as a young missionary in New Zealand, as a member of four bishoprics, and in numerous other callings, such as Sunday School president, Scoutmaster, Elder’s Quorum president, and Ward Mission Leader.

“Gene is always looking out for the needs of the individuals around him, and he willingly volunteers to help other people with yard work, household needs, and moving,” said Gene’s ecclesiastical leader Bishop Bryce Hardy, of the Logandale 4th Ward. “The Houstons are wonderful examples of individuals who will do anything to help lift the burdens of others.”

Gene explained it this way, “Who we are is because of the faith we have.”

Asked how she tolerates a husband who gives so much to others, Gene’s wife Margaret replied, “I become a part of it. If he does it, I do it.”

Since its inception in 2000, Moapa Valley Little League has benefited from Gene and Margaret’s dedication. Currently serving as president of Little League in Moapa Valley, Gene also served as vice-president, equipment manager, player agent, division commissioner, board member, coach, and umpire.

“Gene is a great guy,” said John Stastny of Clark County Parks and Recreation in Moapa Valley. “He’s always willing to help out where our community needs help. We get volunteers in this community and we appreciate them, but the difference is: Gene volunteers to lead.”

An item of pride in the Houston home is that this year there was no need for Little League team sponsors because Margaret organized and worked last season in a concession stand that earned $14,000.00.

The Boy Scouts organization also hold a special place in Gene’s heart. A member of Boy Scouts of America since the age of eight, Gene earned his Eagle Scout before he turned fourteen.

It was not easy to get Gene to talk about himself or his awards. But while we were talking about the Boy Scout program, I learned that Gene was a recipient of the Silver Beaver award, the highest award a local council can bestow on a volunteer for their service to Scout youth. (Gene’s mother was also a recipient.) In addition to the Silver Beaver, Gene was chosen for the 2018 “Spirit of Moapa Valley” award.

A few more examples of Gene’s service and accomplishments are as a soccer coach, wrestling coach, Clark County Fair volunteer, Partners in Conservation board member, Parks and Recreation Commission member, Sewer Commission member, and Citizens Advisory Board member.

I once heard a reporter say that one of his biggest thrills was associating with great people. I agree. But great doesn’t necessarily mean famous. Whether he is knee-deep in muddy water, dressed in shirt and tie at church, coaching, moving furniture for a neighbor, or volunteering, Gene works hard to relieve the burdens of those around him. He and his wife Margaret are great people, and we are lucky to have them in our beautiful valley.