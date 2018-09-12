EDITORIAL: The Future Is Not So Bleak

Share this article:

It seems to be fashionable these days for folks to make sarcastic jokes and disparaging comments at the expense of the upcoming generation. One doesn’t have to look far on social media outlets to find satirical jabs, mocking videos and a general disdain exhibited by many older Americans toward what is being called the “millenial” or “post-millenial” generations. These criticisms imply that the rising youth are soft, weak and fragile; that they are lazy, apathetic and entitled; and that they don’t possess the ability to communicate beyond what can be done with their thumbs on an electronic device.

Certainly, it is not uncommon for an “older” generation to express fear for the future and to be concerned about the preparation (or lack thereof) of the younger crowd. No doubt, that has been going on since the dawn of man. But there is something different about it this time. With the ultra-universal megaphone provided by the internet, this curmudgeonly criticism seems more prevalent and more pointed than ever before.

Fortunately, the current issue of the PROGRESS, and hopefully many more to come, might do something to allay some of those fussy fears for the future. On page B5 of this edition we are introducing an all new feature called “From the Crow’s Nest.” It is a page produced BY local teens FOR local teens.

We at the PROGRESS have been fortunate to find a small team of Moapa Valley High School students who are passionately interested in journalism. Unfortunately, with the state of public education funding being what it is, there is no journalism program for them at the local high school; nor has there been for many years. Nevertheless, these students want such a program enough that they are willing to take action and do something about it. Thus, the PROGRESS will be clearing away one page, two times per month, to allow local youngsters to have a voice.

The high level of talent, initiative and work-ethic that has gone into this page over the past couple of weeks has been impressive to say the least. The students have had complete freedom, within the bounds of common decency, to express whatever they felt would appeal to their target readers. They chose the stories. They chose the issues to discuss. They explored those issues, did interviews and asked the tough questions. They took the photos. They laid out the page in a unique way. They even came up with the name of this ongoing feature and designed its distinctive banner.

The hard work, creativity, craftsmanship and attention to detail that these young people have exhibited over the past few weeks in preparation for their first edition has been nothing short of astounding. We are inspired by the leadership, courage and spunk that it took to put their views on display. Most of all, we are just proud to have the privilege of publishing such quality work, from such quality young people, for all the community to see.

It should be emphasized here that “From the Crow’s Nest” is meant for a teen audience. It isn’t really aimed at the adult crowd. So there may be some older folks out there who scratch their heads and say, “I just don’t get it.” There may even be some who deeply resent the page for what they perceive as a waste of “real news” space. No matter. We suspect that there will be many more for whom the page shines as proof that there is great hope for the future; great hope that this much maligned generation will be perfectly able to pick up the reigns and move society forward through challenges, obstacles and stumbling blocks much greater than previous generations ever dared to imagine.

A special thanks goes out to the “From the Crow’s Nest” team including Gabrielle Shiozawa, True Jarrell and Mackenzie Kephart. These kids have had the courage to start the ball rolling. We hope that other youth will take an interest and become involved in this effort so that the page’s appeal and scope will continue to expand and grow.

Lest we forget, we also thank those local sponsors who agreed to take a chance this week on an unknown enterprise. It is remarkable to see the eager support that comes from otherwise struggling small business owners whenever the community’s youth are involved. That is what makes the Moapa Valley one in a million. And on that note, a final thanks goes out to all of our advertisers who, for so many years, have supported the PROGRESS in its role as community news voice of Moapa Valley. Without all of them, none of it would be possible!