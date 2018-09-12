Madilyn Paige To Perform In Logandale

Share this article:

An internationally recognized singer/songwriter will be performing in Moapa Valley next week. On Monday, September 17, the Moapa Valley Performing Arts Council (MVPAC) will present Madilyn Page, the talented artist from Provo, Utah.

In 2014, a young Madilyn (then only sixteen) stepped onto the stage of NBC’s Season 6 of “The Voice.” Somewhat timid at first, Madilyn wooed the audience by performing David Guetta’s “Titanium,” and turning Shakira and Usher’s chairs. She chose Usher’s team and advanced to the battle rounds.

Following her success as a Top 20 finalist on “The Voice,” Paige went on to release her first self-titled single album containing her original piece “Irreplaceable.”

Madilyn has performed with Nathan Pacheco, David Archuleta, and Vocal Point. She has opened for the Sawyer Brown Band as well as performed in pre-shows for Rachel Platten, American Authors, and Jason Derulo. She has traveled internationally, performing most recently in her self-proclaimed second home of Tokyo, Japan.

Madilyn’s new album, “Anymore,” hit the shelves a few weeks ago.

She will be in Moapa Valley for one night only, in the Ron Dalley Theatre, on September 17 at 7:00 pm. Come listen to the pitch-perfect voice of a stunning young performer. Doors open at 6:00 pm.

Tickets will be $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students, and $30 for a family pass. Season tickets will also be available at the door.

These events are sponsored in part by MVPAC, Individual Partners for the Arts which include, Nevada Arts Council, America First Credit Union, Grant & Laurel Bushman, MV Telephone Company, Dr. Lance K. Robertson, MV Chamber of Commerce, and Board of County Commissioners.