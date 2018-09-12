Mesquite Night Out To Be Held Sept. 19

Share this article:

By WESLIE STRATTON

Moapa Valley Progress

The Mesquite Police Department will host Mesquite Night Out on Wednesday, September 19 at 5:30 p.m.. The event will be located at the west field of the Mesquite Recreation Center 100 E. Old Mill Road. Families are invited to attend the free event, mingle with first responders and enjoy a meal.

Festivities will feature demonstrations by the Mesquite police and fire departments, live stage performances, pedal cars and drunk goggles, Elk’s Lodge Chuckwagon free food, roll car demonstrator and more.

“Mesquite Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness,” Mesquite Police Lieutenant and event coordinator Robert Stepp said in a letter to event participants. “(Also, to) generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhoods spirit and police-community partnership and provide community resources to increase awareness for improving the quality of life in the Mesquite area.”

Stepp explained that while most of the state has already participated in National Night Out, Mesquite’s event was delayed due to extreme heat.

“Bring family and friends,” he said, “enjoy games and complimentary food. Watch demonstrations by police and fire personnel accompanied by air support units.”