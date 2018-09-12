Moapa Valley FFA Hosts Big/Little Recruitment Week

Share this article:

By MACKENZIE KEPHART

Moapa Valley Progress

The popularity of joining FFA has been declining in recent years for the Moapa Valley FFA chapter. The chapter has reported having a hard time keeping first-year students interested in continuing on the FFA journey.

To combat this low influx of new members, the Chapter officers decided to get creative. During a long meeting in July, the local chapter officers borrowed a new recruiting idea from another FFA chapter. They decided that they would host a Big/Little week. The officers hoped that the event would help interest freshmen and students new to the Agricultural Science class by showing them that FFA is an amazing opportunity and not just for kids who live on farms.

Returning active FFA members (who were the Bigs) would be able to choose a ‘Little’ member. During the course of the week, the Bigs would anonymously give various encouraging gifts to their Littles.

On Tuesday, Bigs gave letters to their Littles detailing how FFA has changed them, and why continuing the FFA journey is so important. The purpose of the letter was to show new members that FFA is a special thing to be a part of, and that the FFA program would change their lives for the better.

On Wednesday, the Bigs decorated a box any way they saw fit. Then, they had to hand-make a personal gift with a talent that they have. A few of the Bigs baked things like cookies or brownies. Some of the other Bigs used their artistic skills to draw their Littles’ pictures. By hand-decorating a box, and placing a handmade gift inside, the Bigs wanted to show the Littles that FFA can help them work on their talents as well help them discover new talents.

The next day, the returning FFA members chose an FFA gift to give to their Littles. Gifts ranged from lanyards to FFA logoed bags. The Littles were given FFA gifts so that they could represent FFA. Also on

Thursday, both Littles and Bigs received a t-shirt stating FFA and Moapa Valley High School.

On Friday, a pizza party was held. Bigs revealed themselves to their Littles. Each Big stood in the front of the room and announced their names and who their Littles were.

The activity was a fun way for the Littles to feel comfortable to talk to their Bigs. Everyone at the party wore their shirts that they received on Thursday to show their FFA pride.

The Big/Little week was considered a great success for the Moapa Valley FFA Chapter.

“I think it is important for the younger students to see all of us older students continuing through the FFA program, and that we are willing to help and encourage them,” said chapter historian, Sarah Adams. “I think the Big/Little event will encourage the new students to continue the FFA journey.”