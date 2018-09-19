9/11 Remembered By First Responders

By WESLIE STRATTON

Moapa Valley Progress

The Exchange Club of Mesquite hosted a touching memorial service last week on September 11 in front of Mesquite City Hall. The ceremony honored those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in New York City on that day 17 years ago. Community members gathered to support local first responders and to pay tribute to heroes gone too soon.

Following a performance of the National Anthem by Melissa Rebman, Exchange Club representative Paul Benedict invited Mesquite Fire Chief Jason Andrus and Mesquite Police Lieutenant Rob Stepp to offer a tribute to those who no longer answer the call. The two men did so by placing a beautiful red, white and blue floral wreath on a stand in front of the podium.

Following the tribute Stepp addressed the crowd. “Tonight we gather and take a moment to remember the tragic events that happened on Sept. 11, 2001,” he said. “We pay tribute to the first responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice 17 years ago today.”

Stepp said that it was the deadliest day in the nation’s first responder history. “2,996 lives were lost in the attacks on 9/11,” he said. “Seventy-two police officers, 343 fire fighters and 55 military personnel were killed. These heroes ran into the face of danger, saved lives and paid the ultimate sacrifice. We must never forget their sacrifice.”

Stepp recalled his memories of the day and said that at the time he heard about the events taking place in New York City he was on his way to the police academy in Las Vegas along with current Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner. Stepp said that they typically used their time at the academy to do an inspection with a lot of yelling at the new recruits. But on that day he and Tanner used what was happening as a teaching opportunity for the officers in training.

“We taught them that no matter what happens during a tragic event we must continue to do our jobs,” he said. “In our profession we are taught while others are running away from danger, we run towards it. This is what we do.”

Following Stepp’s address, Andrus thanked attendees for helping the community remember the tragedy of 17 years ago.

“Each one of those victims was a brother,” he said. “Each one was a sister, father, son.”

Andrus said that on Flight 93 the people fought back and 44 of them were killed.

“We need to continue to fight as community members for what is right,” he said.

Andrus said that today’s society is quick to point fingers of judgement at one another based on a Facebook post or a political view.

“In 2001, 17 years ago, none of that mattered,” Stepp said. “We donated money. Professionals flew from all over the country to help those in need. We were more patient with our neighbors.”

Stepp added that the Mesquite fire and police departments are honored and proud to be part of a community who supports those beliefs.

“And we will continue to respond to keep our citizens, our neighbors and our visitors safe,” he said.

Benedict thanked the many fire and police department representatives who attended the ceremony for their commitment to the community and invited attendees to use the date to remember and rededicate themselves to service to the nation, community and to one another.

“Never let your memories of Sept. 11, 2001 fade away,” Benedict said.