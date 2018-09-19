EDITORIAL: The Election Is Over, It’s No Time To Look Back

Share this article:

A seemingly inconsequential conversation occurring in the Boulder City courtroom, caused a tsunami of outrage in Moapa Valley last week. In a brief interchange with Boulder City Judge Victor Miller, a deputy district attorney let it slip that plans were afoot to discontinue staffing the juvenile courts in outlying communities of Boulder City, Moapa Valley and Mesquite by the end of this year.

Of course, this line was quickly denied by all the major players overseeing the regional juvenile courts. With one voice, all insisted that no final decision has been made on the subject. Still, the awkward way that the revelation occurred left a nagging uncertainty about just how far the plans had actually gone before the cat got out of the bag.

Moapa Valley Justice of the Peace Lanny Waite was right in immediately bringing the matter to light and in drawing a clear line in the sand on it. The three outlying communities should be prepared to stand strong, together behind their judges, in the insistence that full autonomy of local courts should continue to include a final say on juvenile matters. These small communities simply cannot go back to the days when juvenile justice cases had to be dragged through distant urban courtrooms where judges didn’t understand the unique values of small town culture.

Of course, we gladly accept additional resources and programs to help our struggling youth. Those resources are far too scarce in rural areas and are certainly needed. But they should not come at the expense of having local judges make the decisions about juvenile matters. In all of this we fully support Judge Waite in his strong stand.

But then the conversation turned back to an old familiar battle in the recently settled election. During the election, the community was dragged through a bitter political struggle on this very issue. The subject of juvenile court was debated back and forth by both camps: Kyle Waite (Lanny’s son) and his opponent, local attorney Gregor Mills. The political knives used in those debates were razor sharp and divisive.

Last week’s premature whisperings from Boulder City had the Waites immediately brandishing those same knives again; just as sharp as ever. Returning to the same battle call, Judge Waite quickly alleged that Mills must be conspiring with the district court judge to wipe out juvenile court hearings in ALL of the outlying areas of the county; all for Mills’ own personal gain. This was a serious accusation with no real proof to back it up. Put simply, it was the wrong move!

The election is over. As the old political saying goes, “You pay your nickle and you take your chance.” The Waite camp has paid its nickle and has come up short by a clear margin. No doubt it was heartbreaking and disappointing. But it is the fact, and the battle is over.

Now should be the time to move the community forward. If indeed the pressure is building to overhaul the outlying juvenile courts, then a unity of purpose and resolve will be needed. Unfortunately, Waite’s unseemly personal allegations against Mills represented a step backward not forward. What can possibly be gained by returning to those old bitter battles of the campaign trail now? Why focus on dividing the community into the old campaign camps just when we may need to be unified and prepared for a much more significant battle? The community returning now to the same old discord and infighting would be a horrible mistake at this point.

Judge Waite has served this community honorably and well for more than three decades. His effect on the local court has been formative. He will leave a remarkable legacy of selfless service to his community. As he prepares now to turn over the reigns of this vital office, his leadership is more valuable than ever in making a smooth transition. Waite’s experience and long view are needed. If there is a battle brewing over the future of outlying juvenile courts, Waite should be working together now with Mills to prepare the field, marshall the community and draw the battle lines. That would be doing what is best for the community. That would be moving the community forward. That would put Waite’s last few months as judge in full harmony with the three decades of distinguished service he has already given.

Wouldn’t it be a shame, though, if those last few months were spent instead in petty legal wrangling with Mills over a pointless re-enactment of the old campaign battlefield? There is simply no time for that.